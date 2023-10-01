Reinbacher Among Cuts as Season Nears and Canadiens Trim Roster

With only a couple of pre-season games remaining, the Montreal Canadiens got to work on Saturday, trimming to roster and making a number of strategic cuts as they gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season. Refining their training camp roster, the demotions came in two waves, the first on Saturday afternoon and the second after the Canadiens suffered a loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens have loaned J. Dobes, R. Kidney, S. Farrell and W. Trudeau to the Laval Rocket while D. Reinbacher has been loaned to the HC Kloten in Switzerland.#GoHabsGo | @RBC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2023

Among the recent cuts were forwards Florian Xhekaj and Cedrick Guindon, both sent back to their respective OHL teams. Goaltenders Jan Spunar and Quentin Miller were returned to the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, respectively. Promising prospect Owen Beck is set to join the Peterborough Petes of the OHL, marking his next chapter in junior hockey.

Following a recent loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canadiens made additional cuts, releasing goaltender Jakub Dobes, defenseman William Trudeau, and forwards Sean Farrel and Riley Kidney. Notably, the team also loaned their 2023 first-round pick, David Reinbacher, to his NL club, EHC Kloten. This move aligns with the Canadiens’ patient approach, emphasizing Reinbacher’s development before considering an NHL role.

The big name here is David Reinbacher, the team’s first-round 2023 draft pick. Debates may arise about Reinbacher’s readiness, but the indisputable truth is that the Canadiens are not currently equipped to accommodate him. And, as per reports, Reinbacher was reportedly either going to make the team directly from training camp or opt out of playing in North America, including the American Hockey League, for the entire season.

David Reinbacher Canadiens

Whether he deserved a spot or his stance was going to dictate what the Canadiens elected to do, the existing roster lacks the space to grant him a spot and provide the necessary ice time for his proper development.

The Canadiens Are Getting Closer to Finalizing Their Roster

With the roster now trimmed down to 33 players, the remaining hopefuls have two preseason games ahead to showcase their skills to the management. As the regular season looms, these final matchups serve as a crucial opportunity for players to prove their worth and secure a spot on the Canadiens’ roster for the highly anticipated 2023-24 season. Stay tuned for updates as the team narrows down its lineup in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Next: The Canucks Got Cold Feet on a Significant Off-Season Trade