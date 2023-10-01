Reinbacher Among Cuts as Season Nears and Canadiens Trim Roster

With only a couple of pre-season games remaining, the Montreal Canadiens got to work on Saturday, trimming to roster and making a number of strategic cuts as they gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season. Refining their training camp roster, the demotions came in two waves, the first on Saturday afternoon and the second after the Canadiens suffered a loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Among the recent cuts were forwards Florian Xhekaj and Cedrick Guindon, both sent back to their respective OHL teams. Goaltenders Jan Spunar and Quentin Miller were returned to the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, respectively. Promising prospect Owen Beck is set to join the Peterborough Petes of the OHL, marking his next chapter in junior hockey.
Following a recent loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canadiens made additional cuts, releasing goaltender Jakub Dobes, defenseman William Trudeau, and forwards Sean Farrel and Riley Kidney. Notably, the team also loaned their 2023 first-round pick, David Reinbacher, to his NL club, EHC Kloten. This move aligns with the Canadiens’ patient approach, emphasizing Reinbacher’s development before considering an NHL role.
The big name here is David Reinbacher, the team’s first-round 2023 draft pick. Debates may arise about Reinbacher’s readiness, but the indisputable truth is that the Canadiens are not currently equipped to accommodate him. And, as per reports, Reinbacher was reportedly either going to make the team directly from training camp or opt out of playing in North America, including the American Hockey League, for the entire season.
Whether he deserved a spot or his stance was going to dictate what the Canadiens elected to do, the existing roster lacks the space to grant him a spot and provide the necessary ice time for his proper development.
The Canadiens Are Getting Closer to Finalizing Their Roster
With the roster now trimmed down to 33 players, the remaining hopefuls have two preseason games ahead to showcase their skills to the management. As the regular season looms, these final matchups serve as a crucial opportunity for players to prove their worth and secure a spot on the Canadiens’ roster for the highly anticipated 2023-24 season. Stay tuned for updates as the team narrows down its lineup in preparation for the upcoming campaign.
Next: The Canucks Got Cold Feet on a Significant Off-Season Trade
More News
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Insider Reports Growing Frustration Between Senators and Pinto
Tense negotiations continue as Shane Pinto expresses disappointment with Ottawa Senators' $1M one-year contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Make Series of Cuts Following Campbell’s Big Win
The Edmonton Oilers made a number of roster cuts following a big outing by...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ Preseason Win Over Canadiens
On Friday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. What were...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Lightning Looking at Multiple Goalie Fixes Amid Vasilevskiy Injury
Tampa Bay Lightning navigate goalie shortage post-Vasilevskiy surgery, exploring options from free agency to...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
5 Interesting Facts About Penguins Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby is an amazing hockey player - a generational talent. What are five...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
4 NHLers Overestimating Their Current Team’s Chances To Win
There are some NHL players in the final year of their current deals, many...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy Has Successful Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks
Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful back surgery, aiming for an 8-10 week...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Double Disrespect Hints Stamkos’ Time in Tampa Bay Ending
The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking a hard stance with Steven Stamkos but it's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Win the Western Division
The Edmonton Oilers made a bit of a postseason run in 2022-23. They will...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Patrick Kane’s Recovery Video Released, Likely to Sign in a Month
A video released showing Patrick Kane's impressive recovery journey following hip surgery hints at...