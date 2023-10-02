While the team was able to eliminate one problem, the Montreal Canadiens still find themselves in a goaltending dilemma following the trade of Casey DeSmith to the Vancouver Canucks. With Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen, and Cayden Primeau in the mix, a tough decision looms.

Sending Primeau down isn’t an easy decision, nor is the move a straightforward one as he would need to pass through waivers, risking losing him to another team. Despite not having firmly secured a starter or backup position, Primeau’s waiver eligibility complicates the situation for GM Kent Hughes.

Cayden Primeau Montreal Canadiens

Insiders like Darren Dreger of TSN suggest that Primeau is unlikely to clear waivers, prompting the Canadiens to explore trade options. The team recognizes Primeau’s potential, evident in occasional standout performances, making the prospect of him flourishing elsewhere unsettling. While the Habs have made other goalie picks recently, parting ways with Primeau isn’t as simple as it may seem.

It sounds like Primeau wouldn’t exactly stand in the way of a move out of Montreal if that’s what it meant to secure a job in the NHL. He said recently, “I want to play in the NHL, I want to play against the best every night. That’s the mindset I started training camp with.” He added, “I want to stay in the NHL. Everything I did over the summer, I did it to prove that I can play here.”

The looming decision underscores the delicate balance between retaining promising talent and addressing immediate team needs. The Canadiens must navigate this situation carefully, weighing their options to ensure they don’t lose a valuable asset. With the goaltending landscape in flux, Montreal faces a pivotal moment, requiring strategic planning and astute decision-making to maintain a competitive edge in the upcoming season. Canadiens fans anxiously await the team’s resolution, hoping for a favorable outcome that preserves their future prospects while fortifying their present goaltending roster.

The Lightning Are Waiting For a Goalie to Pop Loose

The Tampa Bay Lightning is actively seeking a goaltender following Andrei Vasilevskiy’s injury, and Primeau has emerged as a compelling prospect. If it is evident that his tenure in Montreal is reaching its end and there’s a strong possibility he might part ways with the organization before the start of the upcoming season, you can bet the Lightning will be waiting.

