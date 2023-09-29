The Canucks Got Cold Feet on a Significant Off-Season Trade

In a recent revelation, it was disclosed that a potential trade deal between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks, involving Tyler Myers and Kevin Labanc, fell through despite significant discussions during the summer. According to insider Frank Seravalli, both teams engaged in several talks, aiming for a one-for-one exchange to address their respective roster concerns.

The proposed trade was structured as a mutual exchange of players facing dissatisfaction within their current teams. For the Canucks, shedding Myers’ contract would have provided some financial relief, aiding their salary cap situation. Conversely, the Sharks were interested in saving cash on their end.

"I don't think he's going anywhere anytime soon…they spoke a number of times & had something on the table."



– @frank_seravalli on the odds Tyler Myers still gets traded + the rumoured deal with the #SJSharks for Kevin Labanc. #Canucks



Applewood Auto | https://t.co/Zrf58NXKIu — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) September 26, 2023

However, the deal never materialized, leaving Myers with the Canucks. Seravalli pointed out that Vancouver’s desire to maintain competitiveness and have a right-shot defenseman on their roster played a pivotal role in the trade’s collapse. Knowing the Sharks might move a low-cost Myers are the deadline, he said, “The Canucks are like wait a second, we could just have that for ourselves if we don’t have the season we want.” Ultimately, it made more sense to retain Myers for now and take another look at this later in the year.

As is, the Canucks seem committed to keeping Myers, despite trade rumors and discussions throughout the offseason.

Expect More Myers Rumors if the Canucks Struggle

The failed trade talks had sparked anticipation, with many speculating that Myers might be on the move after September 15, following the payment of his signing bonus. However, Seravalli dismissed these expectations, indicating that he doesn’t foresee Myers being traded anytime soon. Additionally, the Canucks’ public statements have reinforced their stance, reiterating their intention to retain Myers and utilize his skills in the upcoming season.

That said, things could change around the NHL Trade Deadline, especially if Vancouver is not in contention.

