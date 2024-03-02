Reilly Smith or Jake Guentzel?: The Priority in Trade Deadline Talks

With the trade deadline only a week away, trade rumors are at an all-time high. Mock trades are being made and teams are trying to buy or sell to help their future or push for the Stanley Cup. The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams to watch as their roster faces a unique situation; they have to earn the trust of their new GM and President Kyle Dubas. He’s not invested in most of the players, so if they want to stay, they need to show him on the ice. That means making a hard push for a playoff position. There are a few players who could be on the move. Jake Guentzel is the most popular name, but trade talk about Reilly Smith is starting to pick up steam.

Penguins Initial Trade Rumors

Dubas announced he wanted to get a younger team; it was immediately hinted that Gunetzel was out the door. The new GM expressed how valuable Jake was to the team and would entertain offers but wouldn’t seek out trades. Guentzel who is set to become a UFA this season is second on the Penguins for points. He has also been paired with Sidney Crosby and the two have become a dynamic duo. Jake has expressed interest in staying a Penguin but isn’t ruling out the possibility of being traded.

Reilly Smith Jake Guentzel Penguins trade rumors

There are plenty of interested teams, with the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, and Vegas Golden Knights among the many who have kicked tires on the forward.

Penguins Trade Radar Change

As much as Guentzel’s name is out there, according to Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff, Reilly Smith has been talked about in the trade scene far more often. Teams have called Pittsburgh about the former Golden Knights player asking for his price point. No doubt, there is interest in him.

This season, Smith has 25 points in 51 games. He is a right winger who can be moved around and play both Power Play and Penalty Kill. Teams are interested in him due to his ability to be placed anywhere in the lineup and succeed. During his time in Pittsburgh, he has played on the top line with Crosby and provided depth on the third line. Smith’s ability to be inserted into any part of the lineup allows teams to fit him where they see fit.

The sudden desire to talk about a Smith trade doesn’t necessarily remove Guentzel from the trade block. But this new interest in Smith may allow Guentzel to stay a Penguin.

Next: Canucks Sign Elias Pettersson to 8-Year, $11.6M Extension