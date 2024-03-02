Coyotes Avoid Historic Losing Streak with Victory Over Senators

Coming into Friday night, the Arizona Coyotes had lost their previous 14 straight games and were on the verge of a historic losing streak. The franchise record for the longest winless streak was 15 games during the 2003-04 season (not including the Winnipeg Jets seasons). The streak started on January 24th, 2024 with a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Some believe the rumors of relocation which were coming out at that time played a part in the poor play on ice. It almost felt like this dark cloud of negativity over the franchise as a whole.
After the Florida game things continued to get worse and worse as the team would go completely winless through February with two overtime losses being the only points earned, the worst part is that the team was having a better season before the streak, with some even believe a late-season playoff push could be possible.
However, the Coyotes have now dropped to 27th in the standings, and have the fifth-best odds of winning the draft lottery. While the team is not performing up to their initial expectations, the playoffs are a pipe dream and draft position must become the team’s focus.
To make matters worse Coyotes star forward Clayton Keller is still out of the lineup, and his return is uncertain.
Luckily, tonight others were able to step up and fill his role. 23-year-old forward Matias Maccelli put up two key assists, as well as an empty net goal to seal away the win. Coyotes young star Dylan Guenther put himself on the scoreboard with both a goal and an assist. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka Saved 29 out of 31 shots on net and got his seventh win of the season.
Does Winning Change the Trade Deadline Plan?
The NHL Trade deadline is coming up and the Coyotes find themselves much lower in the standings than expected. This could mean moves are coming with many potential trade partners.
The Las Vegas Golden Knights have been clearing cap space and could benefit from a Nick Schmaltz or Nick Bjugstad-type player. There have also been rumors of interest in Matt Dumba and Troy Stecher around the league. Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong will look to get the best return possible for the players he does not consider long-term pieces in his plan for the franchise.
Next: Canucks Sign Elias Pettersson to 8-Year, $11.6M Extension
More News
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Reilly Smith or Jake Guentzel?: The Priority in Trade Deadline Talks
The Pittsburgh Penguins' trade situation is interesting. Is Reilly Smith getting more interest versus...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 8 hours ago
Coyotes Avoid Historic Losing Streak with Victory Over Senators
The Arizona Coyotes had lost their previous 14 straight games. They beat the Senators...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Still Like Another Defenseman After Lyubushkin Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs added Ilya Lyubushkin via trade, but are they done? It...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ilya Lyubushkin Traded to Maple Leafs, Salary Retained by Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks are trading defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Bruins Top Knights for 1st Regulation Win in 10 Games
Against all the odds, Boston prevailed at home against the Las Vegas Golden Knights...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Oilers Added Top-4 D-Man in Offer to Flames For Tanev [Rumor]
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to have made a big offer to the Flames...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Canucks Held Trade Talks With Hurricanes Regarding Elias Pettersson
Multiple sources are confirming that the Vancouver Canucks held serious trade talks with the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Make Huge Decision on Goaltender Jacob Markstrom
Reports suggest that Jacob Markstrom will be staying in Calgary as the March 8th...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
3 Biggest Rumors Surrounding the Senators Trade Deadline Plans
The NHL's March 8th Trade Deadline is fast approaching, and the Ottawa Senators have...
-
News/ 4 days ago
Flyers Injuries Announced: What is the Team Impact?
The Flyers have suffered injuries to three of their key players. Will this take...