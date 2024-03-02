Coyotes Avoid Historic Losing Streak with Victory Over Senators

Coming into Friday night, the Arizona Coyotes had lost their previous 14 straight games and were on the verge of a historic losing streak. The franchise record for the longest winless streak was 15 games during the 2003-04 season (not including the Winnipeg Jets seasons). The streak started on January 24th, 2024 with a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Some believe the rumors of relocation which were coming out at that time played a part in the poor play on ice. It almost felt like this dark cloud of negativity over the franchise as a whole.

Coyotes get scored on vs Avalanche

After the Florida game things continued to get worse and worse as the team would go completely winless through February with two overtime losses being the only points earned, the worst part is that the team was having a better season before the streak, with some even believe a late-season playoff push could be possible.

However, the Coyotes have now dropped to 27th in the standings, and have the fifth-best odds of winning the draft lottery. While the team is not performing up to their initial expectations, the playoffs are a pipe dream and draft position must become the team’s focus.

Final: Coyotes 5, Senators 3

Goals: Carcone, Moser, Schmaltz, Guenther, Maccelli

Vejmelka with 34 saves for his first victory since Dec. 27.

The Coyotes end their winless streak at 14 games; one short of the Arizona record. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) March 2, 2024

To make matters worse Coyotes star forward Clayton Keller is still out of the lineup, and his return is uncertain.

Luckily, tonight others were able to step up and fill his role. 23-year-old forward Matias Maccelli put up two key assists, as well as an empty net goal to seal away the win. Coyotes young star Dylan Guenther put himself on the scoreboard with both a goal and an assist. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka Saved 29 out of 31 shots on net and got his seventh win of the season.

Does Winning Change the Trade Deadline Plan?

The NHL Trade deadline is coming up and the Coyotes find themselves much lower in the standings than expected. This could mean moves are coming with many potential trade partners.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have been clearing cap space and could benefit from a Nick Schmaltz or Nick Bjugstad-type player. There have also been rumors of interest in Matt Dumba and Troy Stecher around the league. Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong will look to get the best return possible for the players he does not consider long-term pieces in his plan for the franchise.

