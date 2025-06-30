Edmonton Oilers
Brock Boeser to the Oilers Rumors Gaining Momentum
Rumors linking Brock Boeser to the Edmonton Oilers are heating up, with insiders suggesting the team is a serious contender in free agency.
With less than 24 hours to the opening of NHL unrestricted free agency, the idea of Brock Boeser joining the Edmonton Oilers is gaining momentum. Multiple insiders, including Elliotte Friedman and David Pagnotta, have linked the disgruntled Vancouver Canucks winger to Edmonton, suggesting there’s real weight behind the speculation.
The Oilers, in need of a top-six winger to slot alongside Leon Draisaitl, appear to be emerging as a frontrunner. According to Pagnotta, any talk of Boeser returning to Vancouver is off the table, and the 28-year-old is expected to test the market. Edmonton is reportedly a preferred destination, both for on and off-ice reasons. Meanwhile, Friedman believes the possibility isn’t just a pipe dream or a rumor that took on a life of its own without merit. He said on his recent 32 Thoughts podcast, “I don’t think the idea is wrong.”
Boeser, who posted 25 goals and 25 assists last season, remains a dangerous scoring threat. He might finally be the answer to the years-long hunt for a Draisaitl wingman. Specifically, his track record against the Oilers is impressive and only strengthens the idea that Edmonton would prefer he be on their team versus playing against them.
However, the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and a couple of other locations are also said to be interested.
Oilers Will Struggle to Make the Money Work for Boeser
Fitting Boeser under the cap won’t be easy. He’s projected to command upwards of $9 million annually, which would require Edmonton to shed salary. He might be willing to take a deal to play for a contender, but to suggest he’ll sign for considerably less seems unrealistic.
Potential departures like Viktor Arvidsson, Adam Henrique, or even depth forwards like Corey Perry could be part of the fallout. From there, Edmonton might have to delay any upgrades in goal, choosing instead to keep their less expensive tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard heading into the season.
Is signing Boeser — a consistent finisher with playoff upside — worth the risk? He might be.
Edmonton’s top nine would potentially look as follows:
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman
- Vasily Podkolzin – Leon Draisaitl – Brock Boeser
- Trent Frederic – Adam Henrique – Kasperi Kapanen
The Oilers are clearly interested. If he feels the same, the question is whether they can — or will — make the financial gymnastics work to land him.
Next: Questions Remain as Insider Pushes Back on Nurse Trade Noise
