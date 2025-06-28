Connect with us

Anaheim Ducks

Ducks’ Goalie John Gibson Traded to Red Wings

Detroit takes a big swing by acquiring John Gibson and his hefty contract, betting on upside despite injury risks

The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran goaltender John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Petr Mrazek, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The move sends Gibson’s $6.4 million annual cap hit to Detroit, a substantial increase over Mrazek’s more manageable $4.25 million salary. There is no salary retention involved in the trade.

Detroit appears to be banking on Gibson regaining form despite his injury history. Gibson’s career 2.50 goals-against average makes him a good fit for Detroit if he’s healthy. If he continues to have injury issues, the Red Wings are taking a risk.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN writes, “Gibson had a modified NTC and is $6.4M AAV for the next two seasons. Considering Detroit used five goalies last season, a really smart move here.”

What happens now with Cam Talbot — whether he stays as a 1B or is traded — remains to be seen.

More to come…

