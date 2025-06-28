Ducks’ Goalie John Gibson Traded to Red Wings

The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran goaltender John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Petr Mrazek, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. The move sends Gibson’s $6.4 million annual cap hit to Detroit, a substantial increase over Mrazek’s more manageable $4.25 million salary. There is no salary retention involved in the trade.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have acquired John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrazek, a 2nd round pick in 2027 and a 4th round pick in 2026. pic.twitter.com/jg5YSxfm4s — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 28, 2025

Detroit appears to be banking on Gibson regaining form despite his injury history. Gibson’s career 2.50 goals-against average makes him a good fit for Detroit if he’s healthy. If he continues to have injury issues, the Red Wings are taking a risk.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN writes, “Gibson had a modified NTC and is $6.4M AAV for the next two seasons. Considering Detroit used five goalies last season, a really smart move here.”

What happens now with Cam Talbot — whether he stays as a 1B or is traded — remains to be seen.

More to come…