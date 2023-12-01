Red Wings Have Already Talked to Patrick Kane About Trading Him

As strange as it sounds to have a conversation about trading a player before they’ve ever played a game for your franchise, that’s exactly what the Detroit Red Wings did with Patrick Kane this week. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun in the latest episode of Insider Trading, there’s a possibility that Kane might be traded at the upcoming deadline if the Detroit Red Wings struggle to hold onto their playoff contention.

LeBrun revealed that prior to the future Hall of Famer signing with the Red Wings, his agent, Pat Brisson, and Detroit’s general manager, Steve Yzerman, explored various scenarios, including the potential need for Kane to seek a new team to secure another playoff opportunity.

Might the Detroit Red Wings trade Patrick Kane?

Obviously, it’s not what the Red Wings want to have happen. Both sides would like this to work out, for the Red Wings to make the post-season, and for there to be possible talk of an extension. Currently on a one-year contract, Kane is determined to make the most of the season. The 35-year-old winger, with an impressive 16-year career, boasts 11 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances, clinching the Cup three times with the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he has seen limited postseason action in the last six years, participating only in 2019-20 with the Blackhawks and in 2022-23 with the New York Rangers.

Red Wings Had to Keep Options Open, Including a Patrick Kane Trade

It is intriguing LeBrun brings up the idea of a trade because Kane’s new contract does include a no-trade clause. It is not a modified no-trade, which means Kane has full authority to block the deal. Both he and Pat Brisson can squash a move if it’s to a team he doesn’t want to join. The assumption here is that the Red Wings know he’s open to a move and he mentioned teams he likes.

In the event that Detroit falters in their playoff pursuit, the Insider Trading panel suggested the Buffalo Sabres as a possible destination for Kane. Darren Dreger emphasized Buffalo’s keen interest in the star winger. He highlighted the strong veteran presence he could bring to their locker room. Both the Sabres and the Red Wings are hoping to compete for a playoff spot, with just a five-point separation in the current standings.

