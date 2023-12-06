Red Wings Deliver Good News On Patrick Kane’s On-Ice Debut

Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed on Wednesday that Patrick Kane will make his Red Wings debut tomorrow. The team is set to take on the San Jose Sharks and after a few days of practicing, Kane will finally play.
Detroit has won three straight games and six of its past seven. The team sits 3rd overall in the Eastern Conference and are firmly in a playoff spot as of this writing. They have 31 points.
As Emily Kaplan of ESPN points out, in a span of almost six months, the hockey world witnessed the greatest active American-born player sit on the sidelines with many not sure what his future would bring. Patrick Kane, aiming to rejuvenate his career at the age of 35 through hip resurfacing surgery, chose to temporarily relocate his family to Toronto during the recovery process. When he was ready to make his return, he took the time needed to choose the right team.
Kaplan writes:
A COUPLE OF TEAMS were willing to sign Kane on July 1, when he became a free agent. Kane preferred to wait, finishing out his rehab to see how he felt. He also wanted to see how the season shook out. But as Kane went through the process, in the back of his mind, he always came back to Detroit.
Lots To Be Excited About For Kane and the Red Wings
He had a history with the Michigan-based Honeybaked AAA program and Kane fell in love with Detroit. He also used to play with Alex DeBrincat, who is on a tear for the Red Wings this season. Kane knows ice time with his old linemate isn’t guaranteed, but he’s looking forward to the opportunity.
The Red Wings are trying to finally get over the hump this season and Kane should help. “Steve [Yzerman] has a plan, he’s extremely patient,” Lalonde said. “But Kane choosing us, it’s a credit to what the guys built and what they’re doing. This is the first shot in the arm.”
Displaying remarkable patience leading up to his debut, Kane is determined to showcase the results of his diligent, quiet work since June. If he has a good season, it could lead to another.
