Canadiens Sign Sam Montembeault to 3-Yr Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have secured the future of their goaltending by signing Sam Montembeault to a three-year extension worth $9.45 million. The deal reflects Montembeault’s notable improvement in performance with the Canadiens, boasting a 5-3 record and a solid .910 save percentage in his ten appearances this season. This positive trend follows a .891 save percentage in 2021-22 and a .901 save percentage last year.
Montembeault’s extension comes after ongoing talks throughout the season, during which Montreal considered the options of re-signing or trading the 27-year-old netminder. The Canadiens have been surrounded by trade rumors, particularly concerning their crowded crease, featuring Montembeault, Cayden Primeau, and Jake Allen. Notably, the team has yet to designate a clear starter among the trio.
The newly inked extension for Montembeault does not include trade protection, as reported by Sportsnet’s Eric Engels. With all three goaltenders now signed through the next season, their focus will probably shift to trading one of them. So too, GM Kent Hughes will look to handle the club’s six pending free agents. Notable among them are Sean Monahan and Tanner Pearson, the only pending UFAs on the roster.
Montembeault Happy to Have Extension With Canadiens Done
Montembeault expressed relief at finalizing the contract. He emphasized his desire to concentrate on his game without the distraction of contract negotiations. The Canadiens now have $2.42 million in cap space at the trade deadline and $8.1 million in space for the upcoming summer, according to CapFriendly.
In November, reports surfaced the Edmonton Oilers had shown interest in the Canadiens’ goaltending trio of Montembeault, Allen, and Primeau. Edmonton has badly need help in their search for goaltending assistance. Montembeault, having been the only one on an expiring contract was considered the primary target. That he is now secured as a key component of Montreal’s goaltending depth means the Oilers will likely have to look elsewhere.
