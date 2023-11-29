Patrick Kane Reveals Why He Signed With the Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane spoke to the media on Wednesday and answered questions about his decision to sign with the Detroit Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent. Saying the fit was right and that playing with Alex DeBrincat was a factor, he liked a lot about what Detroit had to offer. “They are really building something that’s going to have a lot of success, so I’d like to be part of that.”

Kane said he felt good on the ice Wednesday and said “It’s good to be back, back in the NHL.” He added that it’s good opportunity to join a team that is playing well in the NHL and he wants to get up to speed. “Hopefully it doesn’t take too long,” he noted.

When asked why Detroit, he responded, “I just thought the fit was good.” The veteran forward said there might have been good fits elsewhere, but he added, that the Red Wings are playing so well that there’s no real rush to jump into the lineup immediately. He wanted the opportunity build up his game and not feel too much pressure to contribute immediately.

Kane also liked that the Red Wings aren’t just an offensive team, but are playing “pretty stingy defensively.” They also have a lot of players throughout their lineup that can make plays and create offense.

DeBrincat Was a Factor Too

Kane admitted that Alex DeBrincat being on the team played a role. He said it will be exciting to renew that chemistry both on and off the ice. He’s excited to play with his old teammate from when the two were together in Chicago. Knowing he won’t exclusively play with DeBrincat, he’s excited about the fact there are numerous players worth playing with.

Understanding there will be ups and downs with any linemate, he noted he believes he’ll feel comfortable playing with DeBrincat. It is speculated that the Red Wings talked to Kane about that and the team will give him a shot to find that chemistry again. It’s not clear if they’ll always be on the same line, but the prospect of playing them together is strong.

