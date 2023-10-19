DeBrincat Shines in Red Wings’ Win, On Explosive Scoring Streak

Alex DeBrincat has taken the NHL by storm early in the season, already surpassing his goal tally from last season in just four games. With a remarkable five goals in the first four games of the 2023-24 campaign, DeBrincat’s impact on the Detroit Red Wings has been nothing short of electrifying.

During Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, DeBrincat further proved he is on a different level this season, netting two goals, including a crucial empty-netter that secured the victory. Through three games, he boasts an impressive stat line: three goals, five points, two even-strength goals, nine shots, one penalty drawn, and a +3 rating.

One of the key factors driving DeBrincat’s success is his partnership with NHL veteran Dylan Larkin, whose exceptional speed and strategic play have created new opportunities for the Red Wings’ ambitious goal-scorer. DeBrincat himself acknowledged Larkin’s unparalleled speed, highlighting how it has opened up new lanes on the ice, allowing him to capitalize on scoring chances.

Red Wings Pull Out a 6-3 Victory

In addition to DeBrincat’s standout performance, Andrew Copp’s two goals and Larkin’s three assists contributed to Detroit’s victory against the Penguins, extending their winning streak to three games. With Ville Husso’s stellar goaltending, making 29 saves, the Red Wings are off to an impressive start this season, boasting a 3-1-0 record.

DeBrincat’s explosive scoring spree has undoubtedly become a focal point for the Red Wings, and fans are eagerly anticipating his continued contributions as the team aims for further success in the upcoming games.

Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said of the loss: “I thought we had a hell of a 3rd period. We had a lot of chances. We pushed to get back in the hockey game – we just kind of lost ourselves for six or seven minutes in the 2nd period. For most of the game, I thought our overall team game was pretty good.”

