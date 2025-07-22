Despite Interest, Flames Not Entertaining Trade of $7M Forward

Despite persistent trade speculation, it appears Nazem Kadri is staying put in Calgary.

On a recent episode of FAN Pregame, NHL insider Nick Kypreos clarified that Kadri has not asked for a trade, nor have the Flames actively shopped him. “You can’t tell me Calgary’s not contemplating it or at least understanding the marketplace,” Kypreos said, but added that if Kadri were to be available, “the price would have to be right.”

Other reports go even further, suggesting the Flames remain committed to Kadri. Frank Seravalli reported on B/R Open Ice that Kadri has become a core part of the team’s culture since signing with Calgary in 2022. Kadri holds a full no-trade clause and is under contract for four more seasons at a $7 million cap hit.

Kadri’s production remains strong. He tallied 35 goals last season, 28 of which came via wrist shots—a league-high. Since joining Calgary, the 34-year-old has averaged 29 goals per season and, notably, has yet to miss a game. He also logs nearly 20 minutes of ice time per night.

With Calgary finishing 29th in goals scored last season, it’s hard to imagine the team willingly moving one of its most consistent offensive contributors. Centers of Kadri’s caliber are scarce, especially when many clubs are still hunting for second-line help.

While trade speculation will always surround high-profile veterans, there is currently no traction on a Kadri move. It would take a substantial offer to convince the Flames to part with one of their few reliable scoring threats.

For now, Kadri remains a Flame—and it doesn’t sound like that’s changing anytime soon.

