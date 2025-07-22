Calgary Flames
Despite Interest, Flames Not Entertaining Trade of $7M Forward
Despite persistent trade speculation, it appears Nazem Kadri is staying put in Calgary.
On a recent episode of FAN Pregame, NHL insider Nick Kypreos clarified that Kadri has not asked for a trade, nor have the Flames actively shopped him. “You can’t tell me Calgary’s not contemplating it or at least understanding the marketplace,” Kypreos said, but added that if Kadri were to be available, “the price would have to be right.”
Other reports go even further, suggesting the Flames remain committed to Kadri. Frank Seravalli reported on B/R Open Ice that Kadri has become a core part of the team’s culture since signing with Calgary in 2022. Kadri holds a full no-trade clause and is under contract for four more seasons at a $7 million cap hit.
Kadri’s production remains strong. He tallied 35 goals last season, 28 of which came via wrist shots—a league-high. Since joining Calgary, the 34-year-old has averaged 29 goals per season and, notably, has yet to miss a game. He also logs nearly 20 minutes of ice time per night.
With Calgary finishing 29th in goals scored last season, it’s hard to imagine the team willingly moving one of its most consistent offensive contributors. Centers of Kadri’s caliber are scarce, especially when many clubs are still hunting for second-line help.
While trade speculation will always surround high-profile veterans, there is currently no traction on a Kadri move. It would take a substantial offer to convince the Flames to part with one of their few reliable scoring threats.
For now, Kadri remains a Flame—and it doesn’t sound like that’s changing anytime soon.
Next: Dougie Hamilton Trade On Hold as Devils Wait on 2 Defensemen
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 40 seconds ago
Despite Interest, Flames Not Entertaining Trade of $7M Forward
Despite persistent trade speculation, it appears Nazem Kadri is staying put in Calgary. On...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Did a 2022 Blockbuster Trade Cost the Oilers Back-to-Back Stanley Cups?
A 2022 blockbuster trade may have set the stage for the Panthers’ rise and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Coach Talks Early Impact of Signing and 2 Recent Trades
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch expects recent trades and a key signing to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Dougie Hamilton Trade On Hold as Devils Wait on 2 Defensemen
A potential Dougie Hamilton trade is on hold as the Devils wait for clarity...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Penguins Poised for Potential Blockbuster Trade, But Draw Line in Sand
The Pittsburgh Penguins are exploring major trade possibilities, signaling a potential blockbuster move on...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Maple Leafs Need to Get Creative to Chase $30M Forward
The Maple Leafs still need a top-six forward, but with limited cap space, they'll...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
Analyst Labels West Contender a ‘Subtraction by Addition’ Team
The Kings made a head-scratching blue line swap, spending the same money for worse...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Revisited McDavid-to-Devils Trade Pitch Could Have Delivered Quinn Hughes to Oilers
An X.com poll has revived a McDavid trade proposal—this time with a twist that...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Crosby Trade Talk Goes Beyond Speculation: “Ready to Chase Cup Elsewhere”
As the Penguins spiral deeper into a rebuild, Sidney Crosby may finally be forced...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flyers’ Top Pick Porter Martone Expected to Join Michigan State
Flyers’ top prospect Porter Martone is expected to commit to Michigan State, and the...