Red Wings Explore Trade Options, Shopping Jonatan Berggren

Recent trade discussions involving the Detroit Red Wings are making noise, according to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta. One player in the spotlight is forward Jonatan Berggren, currently showcasing his skills with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate.
It is uncertain if a trade is imminent. Still, Pagnotta reports sources confirmed Berggren has been a topic of conversation in recent trade calls over the past few weeks. The scribe and NHL insider also mentioned that players like Berggren, Austin Czarnik, and Zach Aston-Reese are expected to be called up from the AHL, possibly joining the Red Wings for their game against the Stars in Dallas on Monday.
The call-up isn’t expected to impact ongoing trade discussions, specifically because of the injury to Dylan Larkin and the potential suspension to David Perron. That said, the amount of movement for the Red Wings is just more news surrounding a team where something is going on behind the scenes.
Berggren, 23, is in the final year of his three-year, $2.775 million contract. Last season, he contributed significantly with 15 goals and 13 assists, totaling 28 points in 67 games with the Wings. In the AHL this season, Berggren has maintained a strong performance with five goals and 10 assists, accumulating 15 points in 16 games so far.
What Kind of Trade Are The Red Wings Trying to Make?
The specifics of the potential trade and the involved teams remain undisclosed. Pagnotta’s sources hinted at recent trade talks between the team and the Montreal Canadiens. However, it’s unconfirmed if Berggren was part of those discussions.
With just over $4.378 million in salary cap space, the Red Wings have room for maneuvering leading up to the March 8 trade deadline. Not only that, but cap space is expected to increase each passing day. Having just added Patrick Kane to their roster and firmly in a playoff spot, GM Steve Yzerman might be buying.
The Red Wings may be considering Berggren as part of a broader trade strategy. Their aim could be to acquire a more prominent player in the market.
If the team contemplates trading Berggren independently, the focus might be on securing a return equivalent to the early second-round pick invested in his selection five years ago.
