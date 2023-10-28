Red Wings’ Alex DeBrincat Proves You Can Come Home Again

When the Detroit Red Wings traded for Alex DeBrincat, who knew how he would do with his new team? However, the quick answer is that he’s done great. Since his Red Wings debut, DeBrincat’s been lighting up the goal light and the score sheet. He leads the entire NHL in scoring with nine goals and is third in total points with 13.

In short, DeBrincat has ice made a significant impact. In this post, I want to take a closer look at his extraordinary 2023-24 season – his first in a Red Wings uniform.

DeBrincat Has Had a Stellar Debut

DeBrincat is on a mission to put last season behind him, and so far he’s doing just that. The 25-year-old winger quickly established himself as a scorer with the Red Wings. In his very first game for the Red Wings, DeBrincat wasted no time getting on the score sheet. He scored a pivotal goal on the power play. His scoring streak didn’t stop after his debut. Instead, he really began to gain momentum.

In a great game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 14, he scored two goals and added an assist. His chemistry with his new teammates seemed natural. Then, on October 18, he scored twice against the Pittsburgh Penguins. That brought his total to five goals and three assists. He had also put up four power-play points in just four games.

Alex DeBrincat Red Wings

However, he wasn’t finished. In another strong game, DeBrincat scored a hat trick and added an assist as his Red Wings beat the Calgary Flames on October 22. That game gave him eight goals and 12 points in just seven games. He scored his ninth goal and 13th point against the Seattle Kraken on October 24.

With that, he soared to the top of the NHL goal-scoring charts, becoming (with Dylan Larkin) one of the driving forces behind the Red Wings’ success.

Can DeBrincat Keep Up His Torrid Pace?

DeBrincat’s journey with the Red Wings is off to a strong start. He has an incredible scoring ability and his playmaking skills have quickly made him a Detroit fan favorite. He also looks like a natural fit on this team.

He was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan, which is part of the Detroit metropolitan area. As a Detroit-area native, he seems to have returned home with a vengeance. His future with the franchise is looking brighter than most thought it could.

The question for Red Wings’ fans is whether he can keep up the torrid pace. If he can, who knows where he’ll end up when the 2023-24 season is completed?

