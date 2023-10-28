Nylander’s Mindset About Maple Leafs and Open Market Shifting?

According to Darren Dreger, who was a guest on the TSN OverDrive Show, William Nylander’s early season play could have an effect on the numbers it will take to re-sign him. His outstanding results so far this season could impact the term he seeks, and the likelihood the team and the player ultimately get a deal done. He also notes that Nylander isn’t about to slow down considering what’s at stake.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently reported that there’s no need to worry as he put the odds of a Nylander deal getting done at around 90%. He called it a dirty secret that the Leafs were playing a hunch Nylander was so disinterested in playing anywhere but Toronto, that he would eventually see the light and sign for a fair price. Dreger didn’t say he disagreed, but he seems to suggest the narrative is shifting.

Noting that individual success that turns into millions of dollars for Nylander, it changes the equation. Dreger also notes that the winger can feel comfortable knowing he gave the Leafs a chance to sign him, even if they choose not to come up to where the rest of the market will. The forward remained open to negotiating during the season, and there was a time he was willing to do something at an affordable number. That time passed, then he started lighting the league on fire and the window for Toronto closed.

Nylander’s Mindset May Shift

Dreger suggested Nylander’s mentality may switch to, “I want to make big money because I’ve earned the right to see what that market is going to show me”. He added, “That’s his choice, and he can make that choice in the months ahead.”

As such, the two sides may be getting farther apart on a new deal than they are close. Toronto feels comfortable at an eight-year maximum, probably in the $9.75 million range. Nylander’s play is easily pushing him into the $10 million per season conversation, maybe more. Dreger noted that based on the way Nylander playing, “…he could make a sound case that he’s worth more than that. He’d get a lot more than that on the open market.”

Could Come Down to a Tough Decision or a Trade

If the Leafs don’t do something soon and Nylander continues to score at the pace he’s started out the season, things could get fascinating in Toronto.

Dreger explained:

“… the general managers have bosses and their bosses has a board or an ownership group. And normally, you know, those higher levels of management are influenced by the market. And when you see a player like William Nylander play, as well as he is playing right now, and he’s playing that way consistently dating back to last year. This isn’t a flash because he appreciates that he’s in a contract year.”

As a result, the Maple Leafs may have to make a tough decision. Do they let Nylander walk because he’s simply too costly to keep? Or, do they move money in order to afford his next contract? If ownership comes down and mandates Nylander stays, a summer trade (even one that happens sooner) could be coming.

