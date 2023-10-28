3 Questions Maple Leafs Must Answer Against Predators Tonight

After an initial loss against the Florida Panthers in game one of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ long five-game road trip, it’s been a positive trip. Tonight, the team chases down its fourth straight win on the road when they face the Nashville Predators.

Looking ahead at the game, a number of key questions need to be addressed if the team is to end the road trip with a 4-1 record. So far, the team has won three of four games. And, the latest victory over the Dallas Stars solidified their strong start to the season.

But as the Maple Leafs prepare for tonight’s game, three key questions pop up that need to be addressed.

Question One: Can the Usual Offensive Leaders Maintain Their Streaks?

So far on this road trip, the usual team leaders are leading the team. That’s no surprise actually. On defense, Morgan Rielly has had two strong games in a row and has been a key in the team’s recent success. He boasts a point-per-game performance with seven points in seven games. His strong play helped secure first-period leads, a crucial factor in their improved starts.

Morgan Rielly Maple Leafs

At the same time, both William Nylander and Captain John Tavares have been driving the team’s second line. Both players are tied for the team lead with 11 points, also placing them in the NHL’s top 10. Heading into the Nashville game, both carry seven-game point streaks. In his streak, Nylander has scored five goals and added six assists. Tavares has contributed four goals and seven assists.

Question Two: Can Ilya Samsonov Regain His Form?

Ilya Samsonov will get the start in goal tonight. He’s aiming to bounce back from a tough start to the season. Benched for the past two games after a horrible game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Samsonov’s return is already crucial to what happens with him this season.

Although he’s had a really tough start to the season, his career stats and last season’s performance suggest a rebound this season is likely. While it might be too late to reclaim the starting job (in theory anyway), the Maple Leafs would be better if they had two strong goalies. Does it really matter who the starter and the backup are?

Samsonov’s game tonight will be one to watch by fans.

Question Three: Can the Defense Cover for Jake McCabe’s Absence?

An injury to Jake McCabe during the Stars’ game has pushed him out of the lineup. To fill in, the Maple Leafs have called up William Lagesson. He’ll play with fellow Swede John Klingberg on the team’s third pairing.

Can Lagesson do the job? How the defense adapts without McCabe’s presence and what impact Lagesson will have become crucial questions for the game. [It’s odd tonight that half of the team’s defensemen are from Sweden.]

The Bottom Line

As the Maple Leafs try to extend their winning streak, these three key questions must be answered to secure another victory against the Predators tonight. I’m looking for a solid game from the team. I have a feeling they will be trying to support their goalie with solid team defense.

