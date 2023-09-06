In a move aimed at bolstering their forward depth, the Toronto Maple Leafs have officially signed Noah Gregor to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. The lone PTO offered so far this season by the team, this acquisition brings an exciting dynamic and potentially a ton of speed to the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season.

We have signed forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. pic.twitter.com/ihaWU8TmY7 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 6, 2023

Gregor, a 25-year-old forward, comes to the Maple Leafs with a promising track record. He made his mark with the San Jose Sharks last season, where he notched an impressive 10 goals and 17 points in 57 games. This performance showcased his potential and caught the attention of many NHL teams, including the Leafs.

Originally drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Gregor has steadily developed his game over the years. His career statistics in the league include 26 goals and 51 points across 178 games with San Jose. However, despite his promising trajectory, the Sharks decided not to qualify Gregor as a restricted free agent during this offseason, allowing him to explore opportunities on the open market.

The Maple Leafs’ decision to bring Gregor on board reflects their commitment to building a competitive roster for the upcoming season. While they face some cap challenges for 2023-24, with a projected $2.943 million in cap space, they are exploring various options to create the necessary flexibility.

Additionally, some promising prospects, like Pontus Holmberg and Matthew Knies, are waiver-exempt. However, considering Knies’ notable playoff performance, it seems unlikely that he will be sent down to the minors.

The addition of Gregor to the Maple Leafs on a PTO contract adds depth and versatility to the team’s forward group. Whether he earns a spot on the team remains to be seen. Zach Aston-Reese participated in Toronto’s training camp and preseason in 2022-23 on a PTO and earned a contract. It’s certainly a possibility that Gregor earns a deal too.