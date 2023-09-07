Ottawa Senators Sign Jake Sanderson: An 8-Yr, $64.4M Extension

The Ottawa Senators have made a significant move to solidify their future by signing defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year contract extension worth a total of $64.4 million. The deal, which will take effect from the 2024-25 season through the 2031-32 season, will see Sanderson earning an annual average value (AAV) of $8.050 million, making him the fifth player on the roster in the $8 million AAV range.

The 21-year-old locked in long-term with the team after just 77 games played. He had four goals and 28 assists for 32 points in 77 games last season.

The #Sens have signed defenceman Jake Sanderson to an 8-year extension!⁰⁰#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/6ptELYAUnB — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 7, 2023

General Manager Pierre Dorion expressed his confidence in Sanderson’s abilities, highlighting the young defenseman’s smooth transition to the professional game. Sanderson has displayed maturity, composure, and exceptional skating skills, making him a valuable asset on the ice. Dorion emphasized Sanderson’s potential to become one of the NHL’s premier all-around defensemen in the years ahead.

As part of the deal, Sanderson will have a 10-team no-trade clause in the final three years of his contract, giving him some control over his future within the league.

This signing reflects the Senators’ commitment to building a strong core group of players for the long term, securing their defensive foundation with Sanderson’s exceptional talents, and ensuring a bright future for the franchise.

