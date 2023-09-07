Ottawa Senators Sign Jake Sanderson: An 8-Yr, $64.4M Extension

The Ottawa Senators have made a significant move to solidify their future by signing defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year contract extension worth a total of $64.4 million. The deal, which will take effect from the 2024-25 season through the 2031-32 season, will see Sanderson earning an annual average value (AAV) of $8.050 million, making him the fifth player on the roster in the $8 million AAV range.
The 21-year-old locked in long-term with the team after just 77 games played. He had four goals and 28 assists for 32 points in 77 games last season.
General Manager Pierre Dorion expressed his confidence in Sanderson’s abilities, highlighting the young defenseman’s smooth transition to the professional game. Sanderson has displayed maturity, composure, and exceptional skating skills, making him a valuable asset on the ice. Dorion emphasized Sanderson’s potential to become one of the NHL’s premier all-around defensemen in the years ahead.
As part of the deal, Sanderson will have a 10-team no-trade clause in the final three years of his contract, giving him some control over his future within the league.
This signing reflects the Senators’ commitment to building a strong core group of players for the long term, securing their defensive foundation with Sanderson’s exceptional talents, and ensuring a bright future for the franchise.
Next: Rasmus Dahlin Nears Monster Extension with Sabres [Report]
More News
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 hours ago
Rasmus Dahlin Nears Monster Extension with Sabres [Report]
Buffalo Sabres' star defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin, inches closer to a lucrative $10.5 million annual...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Maple Leafs Sign Noah Gregor to a PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout.
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
More Details About Bertuzzi’s Baffling 1-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Delving deeper into a report first broken by Elliotte Friedman, fellow respected NHL insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Matthew Knies Says Matthews, Not McDavid, “NHL’s Best Overall Player”
Matthew Knies' outspoken endorsement of Auston Matthews as the NHL's top player sparks passionate...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Bridge Deal or Max Term? Trevor Zegras Contract Talks Continue
There isn't official news on a Trevor Zegras contract update. What's taking so long...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Reach Mike Green’s 31-Goal Season?
Does Evan Bouchard have the skill and is he in the right environment to...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Could the Bruins Sell and Tank the Season if They Struggle Early?
Analyzing the Boston Bruins' options, from re-tooling with free agents to navigating a top-10...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Andrew Mangiapane Is Looking Forward to Flames’ Season
Despite uncertainty surrounding the Calgary Flames and players potentially leaving, Andrew Mangiapane is looking...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Alex Killorn Shares Desire to End Career with Beloved Canadiens
Alex Killorn noted that he didn't talk to the Canadiens this summer about a...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Vetoed 2010 Stamkos Trade to Rangers Means No Tampa Dynasty
In 2010, Steven Stamkos nearly became a Ranger, altering NHL history and players' legacies...