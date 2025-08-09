Calgary Flames
Rasmus Andersson Turns Down Huge Long-Term Offer from an NHL Team
Flames blueliner Rasmus Andersson turned down a massive offer from another team, citing family reasons and clarifying rumors.
Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is entering the final year of his six-year, $4.55 million AAV contract, and uncertainty surrounds his future. Speaking with Sweden’s Expressen, Andersson shot down false rumors about where he’s willing to go, and revealed he turned down a lucrative long-term offer from another NHL team.
All of this took place roughly six weeks ago, says the blueliner. He cited family reasons as to why he’s being particular about his next move. Still, as picky as he might be, rumors he’s only willing to go to Vegas are not true. “But I have not given Calgary a team, that I only want to play with one team,” he said. “That is not true…”
He did get an offer from another team, likely not the Golden Knights.
“I wasn’t keen on moving my family there and signing a long-term contract,” Andersson explained, adding that he provided the Flames with a list of teams he’d consider signing with if traded. However, the team that offered him a deal wasn’t on that list. He explained, “I communicated that decision to Calgary. I said if you want to trade me, this is the number of teams I can think of signing for. But this wasn’t one of them.”
The Flames and Andersson Aren’t Talking Any Longer
Talks with Calgary have since gone silent. Speculation is that he’s not heard about a trade option or extension in over a month. Whether the Flames have stopped looking for now, or teams haven’t lined up with trade offers, it sounds like nothing is imminent.
All that said, Andersson is expected to draw significant trade interest before the 2026 deadline if an extension isn’t reached.
His situation will be one of Calgary’s most closely watched storylines this season.
Next: Author Argues Rumors About Paul Coffey Part of Oilers’ Toxic Cycle
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Potential Power Play Quarterback to PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs should consider signing a skilled puck-moving defenseman to a professional...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Author Argues Rumors About Paul Coffey Part of Oilers’ Toxic Cycle
Paul Coffey’s recurring returns to the Edmonton Oilers’ inner circle raises questions about his...
-
Florida Panthers/ 6 hours ago
Matthew Tkachuk Weighs Surgery Decision: Miss Regular or Post Season?
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is weighing offseason surgery for a torn adductor, a move...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Rising Cap Could Push Fantilli Toward Costly Deal in Columbus
Adam Fantilli’s next contract might not follow the typical path for a young star—and...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Brady Tkachuk Trade Buzz Met with Strong Response from His Dad
Brady Tkachuk trade buzz picked up this summer, but his father Keith Tkachuk insists...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Report: Internal Frustration Brewing After Oilers Trade Evander Kane
Former Oilers coach Paul Coffey reportedly pushed back against an Evander Kane trade, leading...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Do Hurricanes Have What Oilers Need in Suggested Bouchard Trade?
A former NHLer says the Oilers should’ve traded Evan Bouchard and used his $10.5M...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
2 Scenarios Where Oilers Could Push for Unthinkable McDavid Trade
Is there a scenario where the Edmonton Oilers would actually initiate trade talks for...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Red Wings, Canadiens Among 3 Teams in on Mason McTavish Trade
Mason McTavish remains unsigned in Anaheim, and teams like the Red Wings, Canadiens, and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Draisaitl’s Honeymoon Has Everyone Talking About McDavid’s Future
What does it mean that Connor McDavid is hanging with Leon Draisatl during his...