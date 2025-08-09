Author Argues Rumors About Paul Coffey Part of Oilers’ Toxic Cycle

There is no doubt that Paul Coffey plays a significant role in the day-to-day operations of the Edmonton Oilers. Whether he actually holds a position that includes making personnel decisions remains unclear, but he’s been placed in a spot to act as the eyes and ears of owner Daryl Katz. It’s a position that one author argues is potentially problematic, if not toxic.

A Hall of Fame defenseman, franchise legend, and three-time Stanley Cup champion with the team, Coffey’s presence carries weight in any hockey conversation. It’s one of the reasons he was such a successful coach as the Oilers made a run over the last two seasons to the Stanley Cup Final, falling just short to the Florida Panthers.

But as Ryan Lotsberg of HeavyHockey.net points out, the Oilers’ “reliance on Coffey is toxic” — and the evidence is hard to ignore.

What Is Really Going On With Paul Coffey and the Oilers?

It’s fair to say Coffey has become Katz’s right-hand man. In a way, he’s the man who reports what’s going on, good or bad, and keeps the owner up to speed.

As Lotsberg notes, Katz trusts his good friend and has a habit of pulling Coffey closer to the team whenever trouble hits. He served as a skills coach in 2018. Coffey then became a special advisor and was ultimately asked to take on the role of interim assistant coach during the 2023–24 season. Coffey didn’t want the gig, but he took it because Katz (and CEO Jeff Jackson) asked him for a favor.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Coffey pops up when things aren’t trending in the right direction. From coaching firings to front-office overhauls and crushing playoff disappointments, whenever there is unrest, Coffey tends to be interjected into the mix.

Paul Coffey Jeff Jackson Oilers

That pattern is now repeating. Reports suggest Coffey was unhappy with the decision to trade Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks and could be given more say in player movement going forward. It’s not known if this report is accurate, but the mere suggestion that the Oilers would give Coffey more say because he “didn’t like a trade” is a troubling rumor.

Oilers Need to Fire Management or Let Them Do Their Job

While loyalty to former stars is admirable, Coffey’s push to keep an aging, injury-prone player with a $5.125 million cap hit runs counter to the team’s stated goal of getting younger and faster.

Related: Report: Internal Frustration Brewing After Oilers Trade Evander Kane

The problem isn’t Coffey’s passion or hockey IQ. It’s the dynamic his involvement creates. By turning to Coffey in moments of uncertainty, Katz undermines the authority of his general manager and CEO. That erodes the trust and stability required to build a championship roster. Even if Coffey offers valuable insight, the perception that he’s Katz’s go-to fixer creates a shadow chain of command — one that can foster confusion and resentment inside the organization.

If Katz truly believes Coffey is the best person to help steer the team’s direction, he should formalize that role rather than parachuting him in during crises. The current setup — vague titles, unclear responsibilities, and influence without accountability — is exactly the “toxic” environment Lotsberg warns about.

The Oilers have left the roster build to Jackson and Bowman. Their job, as challenging as it will be to take a Stanley Cup Final contender and turn them into a powerhouse that can beat Florida, is what they’re being paid millions of dollars to do. The Oilers can’t afford leadership uncertainty or internal power struggles.

Until Katz breaks the cycle of reactionary reliance on Coffey, Edmonton risks staying stuck in a pattern that could prevent them from winning it all.

Next: 37 Years Ago: How Scribe Says He Broke the Gretzky Trade With 6 Phone Calls

