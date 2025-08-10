Proposed Maple Leafs Trade Would Clear Cap and Roster Space

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be exploring a significant cap-clearing move to make room for free-agent target Jack Roslovic. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, Toronto’s interest in Roslovic — a versatile forward capable of playing both center and wing — has the team looking to free up roster space and salary in their crowded bottom six.

One speculative trade pitch from Heavy.com involves sending Nick Robertson, David Kampf, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for two third-round picks (2026 and 2027). The Penguins would take on both years of Kampf’s $2.4 million contract and one year of Robertson’s new $1.825 million deal. The Penguins get the upside of Robertson and the extra draft pick, while the Leafs move the money they need to.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk

For Toronto, the deal would serve two purposes — dumping Kampf’s salary and avoiding any return players who would add more cap pressure. The move would also open competition for limited bottom-six spots, with newcomers like Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Matias Maccelli already pushing for ice time.

For Pittsburgh, this is a low-risk, high-reward play. The team isn’t expected to contend this season and can afford to absorb Kampf’s deal while seeing if Robertson flourishes in a new environment. If it works out, they’ve added scoring depth at minimal cost.

Why Trade Robertson After Signing Him?

Some would argue that it makes little sense for the Leafs to trade Robertson after giving him a deal. He signed just hours before his scheduled arbitration hearing. It’s important to remember that the contract doesn’t necessarily mean the Leafs intend to keep the player.

A deal was as likely as much about avoiding the hearing and upsetting a player as it was about retaining a key piece that the organization intends to use this coming season. Robertson’s status with the Maple Leafs hasn’t really changed — he’s still not locked himself into a regular role on the team. The Penguins, however, have more room for him.

And, if Dubas winds up trading one of Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell, the opportunities in Pittsburgh are far better for Robertson than they are in Toronto. He offers a different kind of game than someone like Roslovic. It sounds like the Leafs would prefer what Roslovic offers to what Robertson has brought in the past and what he could bring in the future.

