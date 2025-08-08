Brady Tkachuk Trade Buzz Met with Strong Response from His Dad

Despite growing whispers around the league, there’s no reason to believe Brady Tkachuk is looking to leave the Ottawa Senators. At least, that’s the story if you believe what Brady’s father, Keith Tkachuk, had to say about his son’s feelings over being a Senator.

Trade rumors surrounding Brady are not new. Back at the beginning of May, Tkachuk spoke with the media as the Senators were clearing out their lockers following a disappointing loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He discussed rumors that he might want out of Ottawa.

“Obviously, it’s a lie,” he responded.

The 25-year-old captain is entering his sixth full season wearing the “C” and has firmly established himself as the heart of the franchise. A four-time NHL All-Star and physical force on the ice, Tkachuk helped lead the Senators back to the playoffs this past season—ending an eight-year drought. With 191 goals and 404 points in 512 games, he’s not only a leader but one of the NHL’s top power forwards.

Despite Brady’s insistence that he’s not looking to leave, trade speculation has stuck because of his close bond to his brother, Matthew. Matthew forced a move from Calgary to Florida, and it worked out exceptionally well for the now two-time Stanley Cup Champion. But according to their father, former NHLer Keith Tkachuk, people are reading too much into the comparison.

“I wouldn’t believe everything you hear,” Keith told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “Brady loves it there. He’s cemented himself in the community… The fans and the city treat him so well. He wants to be a big part of that moving forward.”

How Long Will Brady Tkachuk Rumors Continue?

Like reports that Sidney Crosby wants to leave Pittsburgh, or that Connor McDavid might not re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers, there is no evidence to suggest Brady is looking for an out.

The Senators are a team on the rise, and they were ranked fifth among efficient contracts by The Athletic, suggesting they could be a team that takes a significant step in contention this coming season.

Trade rumors are part of the business, but by all accounts, he’s committed to the Senators’ rising core and the city’s long-term vision.

