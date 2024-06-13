Rangers Agree to One-Year, $2.4M Deal with Kaapo Kakko

The New York Rangers have secured forward Kaapo Kakko for another year, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $2.4 million qualifying offer, as announced by President and General Manager Chris Drury on Thursday. This deal, which matches Kakko’s qualifying offer set for later this month, provides the Rangers with cost certainty and keeps the young winger in the lineup for the 2024-25 season.

Kakko, 23, expressed his enthusiasm for staying with the Rangers when the team was splitting up at the end of the season, stating, “All the things over here, I like it. Everyone here wants to win, there’s a chance here to win… So, I like it here.” Despite his positive outlook, Kakko’s postseason performance was underwhelming. He managed just one goal and one assist in 15 games and was scratched for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers. Although his overall metrics were not poor, he failed to score in his last 11 postseason games.

Kakko Has Potential, Rangers Giving It One More Look

During the 2023-24 regular season, Kakko recorded 13 goals and six assists for 19 points in 61 games, with his 13 goals being the second-highest total of his career. Over his five seasons with the Rangers, the Turku, Finland native has accumulated 117 points (57 goals and 60 assists) in 300 NHL games. His best season came in 2022-23 when he notched career highs in goals (18), assists (22), points (40), and plus/minus (+12).

Kaapo Kakko of the New York Rangers signs an extension

Originally selected by the Rangers in the first round, second overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko has shown flashes of potential but struggled with consistency. Known as a bottom-six defensive winger, his 2023-24 season was disappointing, particularly in terms of his passing and offensive playmaking.

With this new contract, the Rangers aim to see Kakko regain his form and contribute more effectively as they continue to build towards a championship.

Next: Oilers Need to Overcome Adversity Against the Panthers in Game 3