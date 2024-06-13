Rangers Agree to One-Year, $2.4M Deal with Kaapo Kakko

The New York Rangers have secured forward Kaapo Kakko for another year, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $2.4 million qualifying offer, as announced by President and General Manager Chris Drury on Thursday. This deal, which matches Kakko’s qualifying offer set for later this month, provides the Rangers with cost certainty and keeps the young winger in the lineup for the 2024-25 season.
Kakko, 23, expressed his enthusiasm for staying with the Rangers when the team was splitting up at the end of the season, stating, “All the things over here, I like it. Everyone here wants to win, there’s a chance here to win… So, I like it here.” Despite his positive outlook, Kakko’s postseason performance was underwhelming. He managed just one goal and one assist in 15 games and was scratched for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers. Although his overall metrics were not poor, he failed to score in his last 11 postseason games.
Kakko Has Potential, Rangers Giving It One More Look
During the 2023-24 regular season, Kakko recorded 13 goals and six assists for 19 points in 61 games, with his 13 goals being the second-highest total of his career. Over his five seasons with the Rangers, the Turku, Finland native has accumulated 117 points (57 goals and 60 assists) in 300 NHL games. His best season came in 2022-23 when he notched career highs in goals (18), assists (22), points (40), and plus/minus (+12).
Originally selected by the Rangers in the first round, second overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kakko has shown flashes of potential but struggled with consistency. Known as a bottom-six defensive winger, his 2023-24 season was disappointing, particularly in terms of his passing and offensive playmaking.
With this new contract, the Rangers aim to see Kakko regain his form and contribute more effectively as they continue to build towards a championship.
Next: Oilers Need to Overcome Adversity Against the Panthers in Game 3
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
The Oilers Can Still Spark Stalled Offense in Stanley Cup Finals
The offensive powerhouse that is the Edmonton Oilers has seemingly stopped. What's slowing them...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Armstrong Extended, Alex Steen Will Be GM for Blues In 2026
The St. Louis Blues will promote Alex Steen to GM and Bill Armstrong has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Oilers More Concerned About Evander Kane Than Darnell Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with some injury issues heading into Game 3, but...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 10 hours ago
Patrik Laine Reportedly Seeking Trade From Blue Jackets
Patrik Laine has had a rough last few seasons in Columbus, A change of...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Flames Should Consider Taking Bad Contracts For Assets
The Flames will have cap space this summer. Why not weaponize it, take on...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Hire Brad Larsen As An Assistant Coach
Brad Larsen will be joining the Flames' coaching staff. He has nine years of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Beaten Up and Beaten in 4-1 Loss to Panthers in Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers turned Game 2 into a bit of a...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Eric Tulsky Expected To Be Named As Hurricanes GM
Eric Tulsky has been with the Hurricanes organization since 2014. He was given the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
NHL and Rogers Bringing in Music Icons For Games 3 & 4 in Edmonton
The NHL and Rogers Place are bringing Our Lady Peace and Shania Twain for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Hockey Fans Stunned As Capitals Buy CapFriendly Website
The platform CapFriendly will no longer be accessible to the general public after the...