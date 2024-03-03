Rangers Sign Jonathan Quick to One-Year Extension

In a well-deserved move, the New York Rangers have officially extended the contract of veteran netminder Jonathan Quick for the 2024-25 season. The one-year extension comes with a salary of $1.275 million, as reported by The Athletic’s Chris Johnston and Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Notably, the agreement also includes a 20-team no-trade clause, underscoring the team’s commitment to Quick for the upcoming season.

HOME TO STAY. ???? pic.twitter.com/LghwZScaBs — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 3, 2024

This extension follows Quick’s initial one-year deal with the Rangers last July, a move that has proven to be a valuable addition to the team. The 38-year-old goaltender has been a stabilizing force behind Igor Shesterkin, amassing a commendable 13-5-2 record and showcasing a .916 save percentage during the current NHL season.

Quick, a seasoned veteran with an illustrious career, spent the first 16 years with the Los Angeles Kings, where he earned two Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe. His journey led him to the Vegas Golden Knights last season, culminating in his third Stanley Cup championship, although he didn’t see any playoff action.

Quick Earns Extension After a Rough Run

The 2022-23 season was a rollercoaster for Quick, involving trades from the Kings to the Columbus Blue Jackets and eventually landing with the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite a challenging regular season with a 16-15-6 record and a .901 save percentage, Quick’s leadership played a pivotal role in Vegas’s championship run.

Jonathan Quick extension Rangers

Drafted 72nd overall by the Kings in 2005, Jonathan Quick boasts a remarkable career record of 388-282-86, spanning his tenure with the Kings, Golden Knights, and now the Rangers. His experience and championship pedigree make him a valuable asset as the Rangers continue their pursuit of a Stanley Cup.

Next: Flames Of Glory: Miikka Kiprusoff’s Legacy on the Calgary Flames