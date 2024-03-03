Rangers Sign Jonathan Quick to One-Year Extension

In a well-deserved move, the New York Rangers have officially extended the contract of veteran netminder Jonathan Quick for the 2024-25 season. The one-year extension comes with a salary of $1.275 million, as reported by The Athletic’s Chris Johnston and Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Notably, the agreement also includes a 20-team no-trade clause, underscoring the team’s commitment to Quick for the upcoming season.
This extension follows Quick’s initial one-year deal with the Rangers last July, a move that has proven to be a valuable addition to the team. The 38-year-old goaltender has been a stabilizing force behind Igor Shesterkin, amassing a commendable 13-5-2 record and showcasing a .916 save percentage during the current NHL season.
Quick, a seasoned veteran with an illustrious career, spent the first 16 years with the Los Angeles Kings, where he earned two Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe. His journey led him to the Vegas Golden Knights last season, culminating in his third Stanley Cup championship, although he didn’t see any playoff action.
Quick Earns Extension After a Rough Run
The 2022-23 season was a rollercoaster for Quick, involving trades from the Kings to the Columbus Blue Jackets and eventually landing with the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite a challenging regular season with a 16-15-6 record and a .901 save percentage, Quick’s leadership played a pivotal role in Vegas’s championship run.
Drafted 72nd overall by the Kings in 2005, Jonathan Quick boasts a remarkable career record of 388-282-86, spanning his tenure with the Kings, Golden Knights, and now the Rangers. His experience and championship pedigree make him a valuable asset as the Rangers continue their pursuit of a Stanley Cup.
Next: Flames Of Glory: Miikka Kiprusoff’s Legacy on the Calgary Flames
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers to Consider Moving Down Top Prospect For Cap Space
The Edmonton Oilers need to clear money to make a big trade deadline move....
-
New York Rangers/ 9 hours ago
Rangers Sign Jonathan Quick to One-Year Extension
The New York Rangers have officially signed an extension with veteran netminder Jonathan Quick...
-
Calgary Flames/ 24 hours ago
Lightning Hanifin’s No. 1 Choice Heading Into the Trade Deadline
The Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin are trying to facilitate a trade, moving him...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Reilly Smith or Jake Guentzel?: The Priority in Trade Deadline Talks
The Pittsburgh Penguins' trade situation is interesting. Is Reilly Smith getting more interest versus...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Coyotes Avoid Historic Losing Streak with Victory Over Senators
The Arizona Coyotes had lost their previous 14 straight games. They beat the Senators...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Still Like Another Defenseman After Lyubushkin Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs added Ilya Lyubushkin via trade, but are they done? It...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Ilya Lyubushkin Traded to Maple Leafs, Salary Retained by Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks are trading defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Bruins Top Knights for 1st Regulation Win in 10 Games
Against all the odds, Boston prevailed at home against the Las Vegas Golden Knights...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Oilers Added Top-4 D-Man in Offer to Flames For Tanev [Rumor]
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to have made a big offer to the Flames...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Canucks Held Trade Talks With Hurricanes Regarding Elias Pettersson
Multiple sources are confirming that the Vancouver Canucks held serious trade talks with the...