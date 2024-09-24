Oilers Might Have Hinted At Injury Reality for Evander Kane

Evander Kane’s injury recovery could be more serious and prolonged than initially expected, with the Oilers releasing a statement on Monday that might have hinted at the reality of his return. During a discussion on the Got Yer’ Back podcast, Ryan Rishaug and Jason Strudwick highlighted just how long and arduous Kane’s recovery could be following his significant surgeries. Rishaug pointed out that the phrasing that caught his attention most was the word “minimum” in the Oilers’ statement.

“Recovery from the procedure is expected to take a minimum of five to six months,” the Oilers wrote as part of their statement. Because Kane is expected to be sidelined for at least 5-6 months, with his return date possibly stretching well into March or even later. If it stretches into April, that means he likely doesn’t return in the regular season and won’t be available until the playoffs.

Jeff Jackson Evander Kane Oilers

Strudwick argued that the nature of Kane’s injuries, involving multiple surgeries to repair various areas of his body, means that the healing process alone will take a significant amount of time. After that, Kane will need to begin a lengthy rehab regimen to regain strength and eventually return to the ice. He said this isn’t just about healing but about rebuilding the physical conditioning necessary to compete at the highest level.

Beyond that, the mental and physical grind adds to the challenge of recovery, making the road back to NHL readiness that much more difficult. Rushing Kane back before he’s ready doesn’t seem to be the most logical game plan. Given the timeline, Kane might miss the majority of the regular season.

What Will the Oilers Do If They Think Kane Is Out Longer Than 6 Months?

If it could be the playoffs before Kane is close to 100%, what will Edmonton do? It’s too early to tell, but the statement might hint at what the Oilers believe could be a very long absence.

The key priority for the Oilers is ensuring Kane is healthy for the playoffs—it’s crucial. Kane is a unique player that the Oilers need and don’t have anyone else like. His physicality unsettles opponents. He’s exactly the type of player who can be instrumental in a Stanley Cup run and that is what’s most important to the franchise.

While Kane will be eager to return, Rishaug and Strudwick warned against expecting a miraculous comeback. Though some fans might speculate that Kane’s return could mimic that of players like Patrick Kane or Mark Stone—who came back just in time for playoffs—the Oilers might have subtly suggested the same.

