Rangers Set To Make Shesterkin Highest-Paid Goalie in the NHL

Despite a stellar performance from goaltender Igor Shesterkin, the New York Rangers were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final playoff series. Florida’s head coach Paul Maurice likened Shesterkin’s series to José Théodore’s legendary 2002 performance, calling Shesterkin “brilliant.” Over 16 games, Shesterkin faced 524 shots, boasting an impressive .926 save percentage. The Rangers were outshot in 13 of those 16 games, highlighting Shesterkin’s critical role in keeping them competitive. With one more season on his current contract, the Rangers will start negotiations on the goaltender’s next contract and it will likely result in him being paid the NHL’s biggest salary for a netminder.
Peter Laviolette, the Rangers’ coach, praised Shesterkin after the series, saying, “He had a heck of a series. I thought Igor was outstanding.” Despite his outstanding play, the Rangers fell short due to several factors beyond Shesterkin’s control. The team was outshot 202-151, out-attempted 468-372 and their power play went 1-for-15. Their third periods were awful and key players Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin combined for only two goals. The Rangers scored 12 goals in six games, which was never going to be enough to beat the Florida Panthers.
This series was not lost because of Shesterkin. Frankly, it likely wasn’t a sweep for the Panthers because of him.
The Rangers Need to Get An Extension for Shesterkin Done Right Away
Moving forward, the Rangers are unlikely to make significant roster changes this summer, according to ESPN’s Kristen Shilton and Ryan S. Clark. Their focus will be on minor adjustments and securing a contract for their star netminder. With Shesterkin approaching unrestricted free agency next year, the Rangers’ top priority will be negotiating a new long-term deal that could make him the highest-paid goalie in the NHL.
Maintaining Shesterkin’s elite performance and revitalizing their top skaters’ form will be crucial for the Rangers to remain top contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers just need to hope that Shesterkin isn’t growing frustrated with the way these recent seasons have ended.
Securing Shesterkin’s future in New York is paramount and it’s likely they’ll have to pay handsomely to keep him in the fold.
Next: Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
More News
-
Dallas Stars/ 6 hours ago
Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will battle in an elimination Game 6 tonight....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Special Teams Shine: 25 Consecutive Penalty Kills
The Edmonton Oilers penalty kill certainly has shined in the 2024 playoffs. They tie...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
NHL Goaltender Trade Market Heats Up: Key Players to Watch
Four goalies made Frank Seravalli's Top 10 on his latest Top 20 trade bait...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Game 5: Oilers’ Knoblauch Remains Unafraid of Lineup Changes
Edmonton Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to be making another subtle line change...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins
Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak says he'd love to see Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to the Martin Necas trade rumors, with one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
The Edmonton Oilers ability to rally around Darnell Nurse in Game 4 of their...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo was hired in 2022 and has decided to move on from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was quick to jump to the defense of his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
The McDavid Factor: A Blessing and a Curse for The Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers play a game of 'follow the leader' and when the captain...