Rangers Set To Make Shesterkin Highest-Paid Goalie in the NHL

Despite a stellar performance from goaltender Igor Shesterkin, the New York Rangers were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final playoff series. Florida’s head coach Paul Maurice likened Shesterkin’s series to José Théodore’s legendary 2002 performance, calling Shesterkin “brilliant.” Over 16 games, Shesterkin faced 524 shots, boasting an impressive .926 save percentage. The Rangers were outshot in 13 of those 16 games, highlighting Shesterkin’s critical role in keeping them competitive. With one more season on his current contract, the Rangers will start negotiations on the goaltender’s next contract and it will likely result in him being paid the NHL’s biggest salary for a netminder.

Igor Shesterkin Rangers

Peter Laviolette, the Rangers’ coach, praised Shesterkin after the series, saying, “He had a heck of a series. I thought Igor was outstanding.” Despite his outstanding play, the Rangers fell short due to several factors beyond Shesterkin’s control. The team was outshot 202-151, out-attempted 468-372 and their power play went 1-for-15. Their third periods were awful and key players Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin combined for only two goals. The Rangers scored 12 goals in six games, which was never going to be enough to beat the Florida Panthers.

This series was not lost because of Shesterkin. Frankly, it likely wasn’t a sweep for the Panthers because of him.

The Rangers Need to Get An Extension for Shesterkin Done Right Away

Moving forward, the Rangers are unlikely to make significant roster changes this summer, according to ESPN’s Kristen Shilton and Ryan S. Clark. Their focus will be on minor adjustments and securing a contract for their star netminder. With Shesterkin approaching unrestricted free agency next year, the Rangers’ top priority will be negotiating a new long-term deal that could make him the highest-paid goalie in the NHL.

Maintaining Shesterkin’s elite performance and revitalizing their top skaters’ form will be crucial for the Rangers to remain top contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers just need to hope that Shesterkin isn’t growing frustrated with the way these recent seasons have ended.

Securing Shesterkin’s future in New York is paramount and it’s likely they’ll have to pay handsomely to keep him in the fold.

Next: Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend