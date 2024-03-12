Atlanta Group Files to Bring Expansion Franchise Back to NHL

It looks like at least one person wants to bring professional hockey back to Atlanta. News on Tuesday surfaced that Alpharetta Sports and Entertainment Group, led by former NHL player Anson Carter, has formally requested the NHL to initiate the expansion process to bring a team back to Atlanta.
Elliotte Friedman tweeted on Tuesday:
We have a new entrant revealing its desire for NHL expansion. Broadcaster Anson Carter, who scored 202 goals in 674 NHL games, unveils Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group — wishing to bring a team back to Atlanta. Details here:
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and NHL Network tweeted, “They, along with Ryan Smith’s Utah group, have been engaged in talks with the NHL. For Atlanta, I believe the goal is to begin the construction process as early as Sept.”
Thrashers hockey didn’t work in Atlanta the last time around. However, some believe that wasn’t because the city failed to embrace the game of hockey. As The Athletic points out, some believe the Thrashers’ shortcomings were due to inadequate rosters, subpar ownership, and an ill-placed arena rather than a fundamental disinterest in the sport. The team’s lack of success is underscored by their failure to win any playoff games in their 11-season tenure. It’s hard to expect fans to support that kind of failure and bigger cities with a storied hockey history — like in Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh — have witnessed diminished attendance for far less significant reasons.
Could Hockey Thrive in Atlanta Now?
If the NHL were to give it another go, a few things are working in the city’s favor. First, the NHL expansion draft rules have changed, giving any new team a strong opportunity to draft a competitive roster. Second, the city of Atlanta is massive and an arena in the right location should have the fan support the team needs to fill the building.
