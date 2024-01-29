Laine Shares Motive For NHL Leave, Fantilli Leaves With Injury

The Columbus Blue Jackets had a rough Sunday. Forward Patrik Laine has taken to social media to provide clarity on his decision to enter the NHL Players Association’s Player Assistance Program, resulting in an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Meanwhile, Adam Fantilli may have suffered a potentially serious injury during a play in a game on Sunday night versus the Seattle Kraken.
Laine, a star player for the Blue Jackets, announced his leave from the team on Sunday morning. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing his mental health and overall well-being to ensure he can return to the ice as the best version of himself.
In a heartfelt statement, Laine expressed gratitude for the understanding and support received from his team, the league, and fans during this challenging time. He acknowledged that, while hockey has been his passion and life, taking a break is essential for him to perform at his peak level.
He wrote:
Dear fans and supporters,
I wanted to take a moment to address my need to step away from the game for a while. After careful consideration and discussions with my support network and the team, I have recognized the important of prioritizing my mental health and well-being. Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have come to realize that in order to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself.
I am grateful for the understanding and support of my team, the league, and our fans during this time. I look forward to returning to the ice with a clear mind and renewed energy. Thank you for respecting my privacy during this time and for your continued support.
With love,
Patty
The decision to step away from the game comes amidst trade rumors surrounding Laine, with recent reports indicating Columbus’ openness to trade offers for both Laine and defenseman Ivan Provorov. Laine, at 25, is in the second year of a four-year extension with a $8.7 million average annual value, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.
Laine’s Leave Comes As Fantilli Injured
Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen provided a brief statement affirming the team’s full support for Laine, emphasizing that their primary concern is his well-being.
It was a day of bad news for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli exited the ice on Sunday with an apparent injury following a hit he tried to deliver. The severity remains uncertain, and updates may not be immediate due to the team’s day off tomorrow. Further information will be awaited. Fantilli had to hop on one skate off the ice and to the locker room. He was involved in a hit with Jared McCann and Fantilli couldn’t put his left skate on the ice.
