Rangers Thinking About Trading Kaapo Kakko to Find Upgrade

The New York Rangers find themselves at a crossroads as the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 8. They lost a major piece in Filip Chytil for the season and want to create more cap space to add a significant piece as a replacement. In a recent segment of “Insider Trading,” Darren Dreger revealed that Rangers general manager Chris Drury is entertaining calls for forward Kaapo Kakko, hoping that moving Kakko will open the door to make a big move.
The Rangers are grappling with a lack of depth down the middle, made worse by Chytil’s season-ending injury. With the need to bolster their lineup, the team may have to part ways with Kakko, who has become a sought-after asset in the trade market, according to Dreger’s sources.
While it’s not clear if the Rangers are actively shopping the 22-year-old Finn, Drury, armed with cap space and assets like Kakko, is reportedly exploring options to acquire a top-six right wing or middle-six center, or potentially both.
Is Trading Kakko the Right Move for the Rangers?
Kakko returned after missing 21 games due to injury, and despite his solid production and reliable two-way play, the Rangers may be considering trading him. The team has struggled in the past to find the right fit alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Thus deciding to part ways with Kakko is a bit of a gamble, but also a strategic move.
Adding another layer to the equation is Kakko’s restricted free-agent status at the end of the season. With a potential salary increase looming, Drury and the Rangers might not be prepared to meet his salary demands. This could be the time to send him onward and go for the bigger fish with a more reliable track record.
As the trade deadline approaches, Rangers fans anxiously await Drury’s decision on whether to keep Kakko or use him as a key piece in reshaping the team’s roster for a playoff push.
