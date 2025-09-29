New York Rangers
Rangers Captain J.T. Miller Avoids Serious Injury Scare
The New York Rangers and JT Miller might have dodged an injury bullet after the captain went down in practice.
The New York Rangers received a welcome dose of good news after a brief injury scare involving captain J.T. Miller. According to Vince Mercogliano, “Sounds like the New York Rangers avoided anything serious with JT Miller.” “There’s even hope he may practice tomorrow,” he adds.
The veteran forward left Monday’s practice at the MSG Training Center after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury.
News as new #NYR Captain JT Miller tweeks something at practice. Fingers crossed it’s nothing major as the blue shirts are looking for a big bounce back season.pic.twitter.com/nMk19JCNN3— JungleBetz (@JungleBetz) September 29, 2025
Miller, 32, went down awkwardly while trying to clear a puck out of the zone, collapsing to his knees before remaining on the ice in visible discomfort. Trainers came to check on him after he skated off the ice under his own power. He headed directly to the locker room.
The scene, as expected, sparked immediate concern, especially given Miller’s importance to the team as their newly named captain. With the Rangers looking to rebound from last season’s disappointment, the thought of losing their leader for any significant stretch loomed large. If Miller was going to miss any serious time, it would have been a huge setback for the team.
Coach Mike Sullivan said when asked about Miller, “Excuse me, I just found out about it myself when I got off the ice,” Sullivan said. “All I can tell you is that he’s being evaluated right now.”
Fortunately, early updates have been optimistic. According to reports, the Rangers “avoided anything serious.” That he might not miss any time at all means the Rangers and the player got lucky based on the pain it looked like Miller was in. Larry Brooks writes, “Told that J.T. Miller has a good chance to practice tomorrow after leaving the ice today with a lower body issue. Not believed to be significant.”
Miller was not made available to the media following practice, but his availability later this week will provide a clearer picture.
