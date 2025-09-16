J.T. Miller Named 29th Captain of the New York Rangers

J.T. Miller has been named captain of the New York Rangers. He becomes the 29th captain in franchise history.

After years without a captain following Ryan McDonagh’s trade and Jacob Trouba’s departure, the team named J.T. as captain. GM Chris Drury praised his leadership, professionalism, and impact since joining last season, expressing confidence he’ll represent the organization with integrity while celebrating the milestone with his family.

Chris Johnston writes, “He’s viewed internally as the embodiment of how the team wants to conduct its business, on and off the ice.” Frank Seravalli adds, “Team has been impressed with his role setting the culture since his reacquisition.”

Jonny Lazarus writes, “Since Miller was acquired last season, he has been the embodiment of how #NYR want their team to conduct business on and off the ice. He’s a culture setter, a leader and the team feels he is deserving and ready for this. #NYR felt this was important to do now to set the tone for the team as they head into camp, didn’t want to wait.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN adds, “The Rangers acquired J.T. Miller because they wanted the roster to play more like J.T. Miller. Today, they announced he’s the 29th captain in franchise history.”

