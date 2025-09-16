New York Rangers
J.T. Miller Named 29th Captain of the New York Rangers
J.T. Miller takes the helm as captain of the Rangers, praised for his professionalism and leadership since joining the team.
J.T. Miller has been named captain of the New York Rangers. He becomes the 29th captain in franchise history.
The 29th captain in #NYR history: J.T. Miller.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 16, 2025
Details: https://t.co/l7UuXpvIK7 pic.twitter.com/J4ccP1tJRJ
After years without a captain following Ryan McDonagh’s trade and Jacob Trouba’s departure, the team named J.T. as captain. GM Chris Drury praised his leadership, professionalism, and impact since joining last season, expressing confidence he’ll represent the organization with integrity while celebrating the milestone with his family.
Chris Johnston writes, “He’s viewed internally as the embodiment of how the team wants to conduct its business, on and off the ice.” Frank Seravalli adds, “Team has been impressed with his role setting the culture since his reacquisition.”
Jonny Lazarus writes, “Since Miller was acquired last season, he has been the embodiment of how #NYR want their team to conduct business on and off the ice. He’s a culture setter, a leader and the team feels he is deserving and ready for this. #NYR felt this was important to do now to set the tone for the team as they head into camp, didn’t want to wait.
Greg Wyshynski of ESPN adds, “The Rangers acquired J.T. Miller because they wanted the roster to play more like J.T. Miller. Today, they announced he’s the 29th captain in franchise history.”
Next: Big Star Could Shake Loose From Rangers If NY Chases Kaprizov
More News
-
NHL News/ 15 minutes ago
Speculation Swirls on Possible Controversial Leafs Roster Addition
Dillon Dubé may be on the Dube Maple Leafs' radar as they explore options...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Disappointment as Fan Favorite Not Coming to Oilers’ Camp on PTO
The Edmonton Oilers are heading into their 2025-26 training camp without plans to invite...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Sidney Crosby Sets the Record Straight on His Future in Pittsburgh
Sidney Crosby squashed a rumor he's thinking about a trade from the Penguins, and...
-
New York Rangers/ 22 hours ago
Big Star Could Shake Loose From Rangers If NY Chases Kaprizov
Could the Rangers land Kaprizov without losing Panarin? Discover the latest insights on this...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 24 hours ago
Sabres’ Georgiev Signing Raises Questions About Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s Health
Uncover the details surrounding Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen health and how it is affecting the Sabres'...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Look to Fill Zach Hyman’s Void as Season Approaches
With Zach Hyman's injury, examine possible Hyman replacements for the Oilers as they prepare...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Alex Tuch Extension Talks Hit a Snag as Sabres Prepare for Camp
Get the latest updates on the Alex Tuch Sabres extension talks and discover why...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Possible Deadline Target Out 6–8 Weeks After Knee Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings report Corey Perry injury, sidelining him for up to two...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Flyers Trade Fedotov to Blue Jackets, Future of Carter Hart in Philly?
The Philadelphia Flyers trade Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a draft...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Kaprizov Standoff with Wild Linked To McDavid’s Upcoming Deal
Learn about Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations and his pursuit of a high-value deal compared...