Rangers Try to Fix Trouba Relationship Amid Trade Talk

In a bid to repair a strained relationship, the New York Rangers are making amends with their captain, Jacob Trouba, following a tumultuous offseason filled with trade rumors and harsh fan backlash. Despite speculation about a potential trade, particularly involving the Detroit Red Wings, it appears Trouba will remain with the Rangers for the foreseeable future. According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, there was never any serious consideration of a deal, and Trouba had already nixed Detroit by placing it on his 15-team no-trade list.

Rangers General Manager Chris Drury has reportedly reached out to Trouba in recent weeks to mend fences and reaffirm the team’s commitment to him. This move underscores the Rangers’ recognition of their misstep and their determination to ensure stability and morale within the team. Speculation is that Trouba was fairly bothered by all of the offseason discourse and the concern was that it would affect his ability to be an effective captain.

This is not to say the Rangers didn’t try to trade Trouba. It is believed that they did. But, it’s become increasingly clear that regardless of their efforts, he doesn’t want to leave, won’t make it easy to move him and there is a lack of defenseman to replace him, should the Rangers be successful. Coming off a disappointing season, Trouba’s future beyond next year is uncertain. With an $8 million cap hit through 2025-26, his contract and performance issues make him difficult to trade.

The Rangers Will Need to Find a Way to Use Trouba Effectively

If the Rangers retain Trouba he will not be asked to carry the same workload next season. His leadership and physical style remain an important part of his contract, but he has struggled on the ice, and his over 21 minutes per game will likely decrease.

Once this season comes to a close, the Rangers may revisit the idea of a trade and be more inclusive when it comes to keeping Trouba in the loop. Cap space pressures from impending RFA and UFA contracts for key players like Alexis Lafrenière, K’Andre Miller, and Igor Shesterkin could make a 2025 offseason trade more likely.

For now, the Rangers’ efforts to repair their relationship with Trouba signal a pause in major moves, focusing instead on maintaining team harmony and preparing for the upcoming season.

