Questions Remain as Insider Pushes Back on Nurse Trade Noise

Elliotte Friedman said on his most recent 32 Thoughts Podcast, “I’m not buying any of the Darnell Nurse noise, I think he’s staying in Edmonton.” These comments come after rumors popped up that the Oilers might look to move Nurse and clear out his over $9 million contract for cap space reasons.

Nurse has been a Clydesdale for the Oilers, but he’s also been criticized for the size of his current contract. A solid defenseman, he’s arguably been overpaid for the last few seasons at $9.25 million. With the salary cap increasing, his deal will look more favorable, but the Oilers also have other business to take care of, including deals for Evan Bouchard, Corey Perry, Connor Brown, and eventually, Connor McDavid. Trading Nurse gives the Oilers some room to maneuver, but it also weakens their blue line and removes one of McDavid’s best friends from the team.

Darnell Nurse Oilers hit

The noise started when someone incorrectly pointed out that his Instagram account had removed any reference to the Oilers. Then, as Edmonton explored other possible trade scenarios and moved Evander Kane, the discussion surrounding Nurse intensified. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer hinted the Oilers were going to make a splash….and everybody ran with it, thinking it might have something to do with Nurse.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reported, “Lots of chatter in various circles about Darnell Nurse last night and this morning. My understanding is there’s nothing to it at this point. Lots can change quickly but as of now it’s not a thing.”

With Friedman also adding that he’s not buying into the Nurse trade talk, perhaps this is one everyone can put to bed.

Next: Oilers Re-Sign Forward Kasperi Kapanen and Prospect Noah Philp

