Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Re-Sign Forward Kasperi Kapanen and Prospect Noah Philp
The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year deal.
As first broken by Puck Pedia, the Edmonton Oilers are re-signing forward Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million. The forward joined the Oilers in the middle of the 2024-25 season, after being claimed on waivers from the St. Louis Blues. He wasn’t a consistent player in the regular season, but he found a role in the playoffs and provided a solid depth option as the Oilers made their run to the Stanley Cup Final.
He has 13 points in 57 games played with Edmonton.
Kapanen is the second of several pending UFAs the Oilers have re-signed. The first was Trent Frederic, who got an eight-year deal worth $3.85 million. It was reported the Oilers had an interest in inking Kapanen to an extension right after the season. He brings speed, some physicality, and a little scoring touch to the lineup.
While the $1.3 million might be a bit more than the team would ideally like to spend, he should provide value at that number. Based on the fact that he practically reinvented himself after joining the Oilers, he certainly earned the extension.
Oilers Still Have Unfinished Business
The Oilers have just over $11 million in cap space to sign Corey Perry, Connor Brown, John Klingberg, Jeff Skinner, and Evan Bouchard. Klingberg and Skinner are unlikely to return. Brown is reportedly ready to test the market, despite both sides wanting to reach a compromise. Bouchard’s deal is said to be close and Perry wants to return to the Oilers, but money might be a factor.
The Oilers also announced that they have re-signed forward Noah Philp to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $775,000.
