Weekend NHL Rumors: McTavish, Andersson Trade Talk, Coffey’s Role with Oilers

In this weekend’s NHL news and rumors update, the biggest stories in the NHL this week range from trade interests and contract negotiations to questions about friction behind the scenes and changing roles on one of the league’s top contenders. What are the Anaheim Ducks doing with Mason McTavish? Why did Rasmus Andersson clear the air? And what is Paul Coffey‘s role with the Edmonton Oilers?

Mason McTavish Draws Interest

James Murphy of RG writes that the Detroit Red Wings are showing serious interest in Mason McTavish, with the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes also monitoring the young forward’s situation. The question is whether the Ducks are prepared to move the young center with tremendous upside.

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff believes the Anaheim Ducks will likely keep McTavish, expecting a bridge contract to be signed soon. The Ducks seem unwilling to part ways with McTavish at this point. An offer over the top would have to come in that forces the Ducks to pause.

Rasmus Andersson Speaks Out Amid Trade Rumors

Amid swirling rumors, Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson denied telling the team he only wants to play for one specific club. Andersson revealed during an interview with Sweden’s Expressen that he hasn’t spoken to Calgary lately, but he did inform them about his trade preferences. The rumors aren’t accurate.

He shared that while he declined a lucrative offer from one team, that team wasn’t on his preferred list of destinations. “But I have not given Calgary a team, that I only want to play with one team,” he said. “That is not true…” He added, “I communicated that decision to Calgary. I said if you want to trade me, this is the number of teams I can think of signing for. But this wasn’t one of them.”

Meanwhile, Flames forward Connor Zary is reportedly negotiating a three-year deal, but a gap remains between the team’s offer and the player’s desired salary.

Penguins Trade Buzz Intensifies

Josh Yohe of The Athletic suggests veteran forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell could be moved before the season begins as Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas aims to rebuild with younger NHL-ready talent. Though goalie Tristan Jarry remains likely to be on the roster opening night, Dubas is open to trades if suitable offers arrive.

Kyle Dubas Penguins trade rumors

Elliotte Friedman notes trade talks may pick up later this summer but nothing immediate is expected.

What Is Paul Coffey’s Role with the Oilers?

There are some confusing and conflicting reports coming out of Edmonton as it pertains to Paul Coffey’s involvement with the Oilers. The Hall of Fame defenseman is no longer an associate coach, but once again serves as a trusted advisor to owner Daryl Katz.

However, a recent report by the 2 Mutts Podcast suggests Coffey was unhappy with the Evander Kane trade and that Katz is giving Coffey more power behind the scenes. If true, Ryan Lotsberg of HeavyHockey.net calls the reliance on Coffey “toxic,” arguing that Katz’s habit of turning to Coffey during crises undermines the authority of GM Stan Bowman and CEO Jeff Jackson.

Critics argue that Coffey’s passion and knowledge are not the issue; rather, it is the unclear chain of command and informal influence that may breed internal confusion.

