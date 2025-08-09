Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Potential Power Play Quarterback to PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs have found unexpected success in the past by professional tryouts (PTOs) as a means for signing useful players. Last season, it was Max Pacioretty. In other seasons, it was Noah Gregor and Zachary Aston-Reese. The team is being urged to go this route again as GM Brad Treliving puts the final touches on the roster.

In a recent post by Editor in Leaf, three candidates were mentioned, with one particularly interesting option — Matt Grzelcyk.

Why Matt Grzelcyk for the Maple Leafs?

Along with Andreas Athansiou and Craig Smith, Edward Eng writes, “…adding a potential puck-moving defenseman to enhance the Leafs’ offensive potential from the back end could do wonders for the club going forward.”

He argues that the Leafs struggled last season with production from their blue line beyond star Morgan Rielly. He also notes, “Grzelcyk could potentially be an elite quarterback on the power play for the Leafs.”

Now 31, he set a career high with 40 points (one goal, 39 assists) over 82 games last season. Interestingly, 15 of those points came on the power play.

Matt Gryzelcyk Maple Leafs

Grzelcyk remains unsigned. It’s unclear why he’s been unable to land a deal. Perhaps he’s waiting for the right offer or simply hasn’t been on anyone’s radar. But, if he’s available and for cheap, the Leafs would be wise to take advantage of this opportunity and offer Grzelcyk a PTO. They write, “With numerous teams still balking at offering the young 31-year-old a contract to date, it is time for Toronto to jump in and take advantage of the stagnant market and give the defenseman a shot.”

His proven power play success would push Rielly and might add offense from the back end, something the team wanted with Mitch Marner now gone.

Next: Matthew Tkachuk Weighs Surgery Decision: Miss Regular or Post Season?

