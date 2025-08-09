NHL News
Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Potential Power Play Quarterback to PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs should consider signing a skilled puck-moving defenseman to a professional tryout.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have found unexpected success in the past by professional tryouts (PTOs) as a means for signing useful players. Last season, it was Max Pacioretty. In other seasons, it was Noah Gregor and Zachary Aston-Reese. The team is being urged to go this route again as GM Brad Treliving puts the final touches on the roster.
In a recent post by Editor in Leaf, three candidates were mentioned, with one particularly interesting option — Matt Grzelcyk.
Why Matt Grzelcyk for the Maple Leafs?
Along with Andreas Athansiou and Craig Smith, Edward Eng writes, “…adding a potential puck-moving defenseman to enhance the Leafs’ offensive potential from the back end could do wonders for the club going forward.”
He argues that the Leafs struggled last season with production from their blue line beyond star Morgan Rielly. He also notes, “Grzelcyk could potentially be an elite quarterback on the power play for the Leafs.”
Now 31, he set a career high with 40 points (one goal, 39 assists) over 82 games last season. Interestingly, 15 of those points came on the power play.
Grzelcyk remains unsigned. It’s unclear why he’s been unable to land a deal. Perhaps he’s waiting for the right offer or simply hasn’t been on anyone’s radar. But, if he’s available and for cheap, the Leafs would be wise to take advantage of this opportunity and offer Grzelcyk a PTO. They write, “With numerous teams still balking at offering the young 31-year-old a contract to date, it is time for Toronto to jump in and take advantage of the stagnant market and give the defenseman a shot.”
His proven power play success would push Rielly and might add offense from the back end, something the team wanted with Mitch Marner now gone.
Next: Matthew Tkachuk Weighs Surgery Decision: Miss Regular or Post Season?
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Potential Power Play Quarterback to PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs should consider signing a skilled puck-moving defenseman to a professional...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Author Argues Rumors About Paul Coffey Part of Oilers’ Toxic Cycle
Paul Coffey’s recurring returns to the Edmonton Oilers’ inner circle raises questions about his...
-
Florida Panthers/ 5 hours ago
Matthew Tkachuk Weighs Surgery Decision: Miss Regular or Post Season?
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is weighing offseason surgery for a torn adductor, a move...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Rising Cap Could Push Fantilli Toward Costly Deal in Columbus
Adam Fantilli’s next contract might not follow the typical path for a young star—and...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Brady Tkachuk Trade Buzz Met with Strong Response from His Dad
Brady Tkachuk trade buzz picked up this summer, but his father Keith Tkachuk insists...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Report: Internal Frustration Brewing After Oilers Trade Evander Kane
Former Oilers coach Paul Coffey reportedly pushed back against an Evander Kane trade, leading...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Do Hurricanes Have What Oilers Need in Suggested Bouchard Trade?
A former NHLer says the Oilers should’ve traded Evan Bouchard and used his $10.5M...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
2 Scenarios Where Oilers Could Push for Unthinkable McDavid Trade
Is there a scenario where the Edmonton Oilers would actually initiate trade talks for...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Red Wings, Canadiens Among 3 Teams in on Mason McTavish Trade
Mason McTavish remains unsigned in Anaheim, and teams like the Red Wings, Canadiens, and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Draisaitl’s Honeymoon Has Everyone Talking About McDavid’s Future
What does it mean that Connor McDavid is hanging with Leon Draisatl during his...