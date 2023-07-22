All Eyes on Potential Jake DeBrusk Trade Out of Boston

Jake DeBrusk, the talented forward for the Boston Bruins, has done everything right after initially requesting a trade out of Boston. He signed a deal that might make it easier to move him, he played as hard as he could and maintained his professional nature, and he eventually found happiness and rescinded the request. After all of that, new reports suggest there’s a chance he could still be dealt.
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes:
The Boston Bruins are currently in salary cap hell, with $5.4 million to still sign both goalie Jeremy Swayman and forward Trent Frederic. That is very likely the priority for general manager Don Sweeney right now.
After agreeing to a contract extension, DeBrusk can potentially become an unrestricted free agent in the next summer, and this has captured the attention of several NHL teams while the Bruins seemingly reshape their roster on the fly and try to solve their cap issues.
With just one year remaining on his contract, the team faces the pressure of either securing an extension or dealing with the possibility of losing him to free agency next year. Meanwhile, the Bruins have the unenviable task of trying to build a roster as good as last year’s but after losing names like Dmitry Orlov, Tyler Bertuzzi, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and others. So too, they don’t yet know what the future holds for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
According to an anonymous NHL pro scout who spoke to Boston Hockey Now on Wednesday, the league is abuzz with anticipation to see how DeBrusk’s situation unfolds. The scout emphasized that if the Bruins do not reach an extension agreement soon, there must be a mutual understanding between the player and the team. Otherwise, numerous interested teams are expected to line up for a shot at acquiring DeBrusk’s services in July.
DeBrusk’s impact on the ice has been evident, even amidst setbacks like the injury he suffered during the Winter Classic last season. Despite missing some games, he managed to impress with an impressive 27 goals and 23 assists in the 64 games he played during the 2022-23 season.
The 25-year-old forward’s combination of speed, scoring ability, and offensive flair makes him an attractive asset for many teams looking to bolster their lineups. It is no surprise that he has caught the attention of several organizations that could potentially vie for his signature in the coming offseason.
For now, Bruins fans can take solace in knowing that DeBrusk will be donning the black and gold for at least one more season. However, as the new season approaches, the team’s management will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the negotiations with their talented winger. The 2023-2024 season could prove crucial in determining whether Jake DeBrusk’s long-term future remains in Boston or if he will explore new horizons as an unrestricted free agent.
