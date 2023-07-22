Does Arbitration Mean Maple Leafs Don’t Want Samsonov?

What I saw as a done deal likely is not. From what I heard Brad Treliving say when he was introduced to the media, I believed that Ilya Samsonov and the Toronto Maple Leafs had come to an agreement on a contract.

I thought it was in the bag. I guess now I had read Treliving’s confidence incorrectly.

Now I can’t help but wonder if the arbitration today with Samsonov suggests that the Russian goalie is seen as only a short-term solution for the team. If not, why subject Samsonov to what I hear is a horrible experience in arbitration?

Have the Maple Leafs Shifted Their Approach?

The Maple Leafs have a strong roster and are ambitiously pushing to win the Stanley Cup. However, the team is far from set in goal. Have their recent contract negotiations with Samsonov shed new light on a shift in their approach?

Iyla Samsonov and the Maple Leafs are headed to arbitration hearing today.

It would seem that the decision to go to arbitration with Samsonov indicates a calculated but short-term plan for the talented netminder. I’m surprised. I thought he was great for the team last season and grew better as the season went on. Now I wonder what the implications of this move are on Samsonov’s future with the team.

Is Treliving a Tough Negotiator or Does He Have Something Else in the Bag?

The story surrounding the Maple Leafs’ new general manager paints him as a tough negotiator who aims to solidify the team’s foundation. But that isn’t exactly what I saw when he was with the Calgary Flames. He sort of got caught when Johnny Gaudreau moved to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

I would understand if some fans praised this approach. It would seem that the agents of Maple Leafs’ stars have pushed and postured former GM Kyle Dubas to the point where he put the team into salary-cap trouble by spending too much money.

Perhaps, Treliving has had enough of that sort of engagement. If so, I get it.

However, it would seem to me that Samsonov is a different kettle of fish. Should he continue to grow and improve, he could provide the team with solid goaltending for years. Why risk his ire for a short-term contract?

Is Going to Arbitration a Good Strategy with Someone You Want to Keep?

From what I hear, going to arbitration is beyond an irritation. It can be embarrassing. Forget that the terms are far apart; the cases that are made on both sides – but especially from the team seeking to prove the player they want to sign isn’t worth much – are hurtful.

Furthermore, because the outcome is often unpredictable, it’s a risky move for both parties involved. Everyone sort or ends up angry – or at least the “loser” in the arbitration.

Arbitration Means a One-Year Deal: What About the Future

By opting for arbitration, the Maple Leafs are limiting Samsonov’s contract to a one-year deal. By doing this, they can assess Samsonov’s performance for another season before signing him to a long-term contract.

However, if the Maple Leafs win big, which means that they will pay a smaller contract number for Samsonov, will he even want to stay with the team? If the contract is too high, will the team even want to keep him?

The Maple Leafs’ strategy might save them short-term salary-cap space, but it also tells Samsonov that the team really doesn’t want him that badly. If they did, why be reluctant to make a significant long-term investment in the goalie?

Arbitration Works Two Ways: The Uncertain Future

Arbitration can be a double-edged sword. If the team wants to promote positive player relationships, it could be damaging. Certainly, the Maple Leafs hope they win the most favorable outcome. However, at what cost? The nasty nature of the process could potentially damage the trust and confidence between the team and Samsonov.

Ilya Samsonov Maple Leafs 2

Furthermore, if Samsonov has a great upcoming season, he might just choose to explore unrestricted free agency (UFA) next summer. Winning big on this arbitration might leave the team with limited options to keep him.

Is the Maple Leafs Strategy Short-Sighted?

If the Maple Leafs really want to keep Samsonov around, are they sending the right message to him? He seems to me to be a talented goalie. While arbitration as a strategy might help the team manage its immediate salary-cap concerns, it also carries risks.

I get that the decision is tough. The general manager must work to balance the salary cap at the same time that he considers good player relationships. We’ll all have to see how this turns out for the team and for the Maple Leafs’ ability to move forward successfully.

