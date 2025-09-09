Podcast Host on McDavid Decision: ‘People in Edmonton Will Hate Him’

Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers has become one of the most talked-about topics in hockey, and a recent podcast comment is only fueling the fire. Ryan Whitney of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast suggested bluntly: if McDavid decides to leave Edmonton, “people in Edmonton will hate him.”

Whitney was making the argument that McDavid should have the right to take his time and make whatever decision he feels is better for his career and his chance to win a Stanley Cup. He’s earned that right by being as dominant a player as he’s been in Edmonton over the past decade. If, ultimately, McDavid chooses to leave, he should be allowed to as a free agent. That won’t stop Oilers fans from turning on him.

McDavid has driven the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, carrying a team that had struggled for years. He’s elevated teammates, energized fans, and even helped the city get a new arena — yet, despite all that, back-to-back near misses in the playoffs have left him struggling with a decision about his future. The fact he hasn’t won yet is eating away at him. He wants to give himself the best chance to win and find the right path to a championship.

McDavid suspended by the NHL DoPS.

He’s hoping it’s in Edmonton, but he’s not sure.

McDavid’s Contract Decision Has So Many Complicated Layers

McDavid’s decision isn’t simple. He’s navigating his own needs, staying loyal to the Oilers, dealing with pressure from the NHLPA and others, all while trying to come up with a contract structure that helps Edmonton remain competitive. After all, if the best player in the world takes what he’s worth, it becomes difficult to add the right pieces around him.

Rumors of four, six, or eight-year deals have circulated, but McDavid recently said anything was on the table, including “no term.”

When he uttered those words, fans began to get nervous. Some began to turn and suggest the Oilers trade their superstar captain if he’s that unsure about his team.

For the Oilers, the stakes are enormous. Losing McDavid would lower their chances of winning a Cup, but not trading him would be the biggest waste of asset management in NHL history. All the while, most of the fans would feel like they were betrayed by a player who had given everything to the city, until things got tough.

A superstar leaving the city that embraced him would be no different than how Islanders fans turned on John Tavares. In Edmonton, some fans even turned on Wayne Gretzky when he was traded to Los Angeles.

Ultimately, McDavid’s choice will define the next chapter of Oilers history. If he stays, he’ll be a hero. If he leaves, he’ll be a villain.

