Rasmus Andersson Denies Fake Trade Rumors From Flames

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is making headlines this week as speculation continues about his future with the team. Following the big news in Calgary that Dustin Wolf signed a seven-year extension and his future is cemented with the Flames, what happens with Andersson is still very much up in the air.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund confirmed that a trade could be coming, and reports over the summer suggested Andersson would only consider signing an extension with a select few teams, thus limiting trade options for the Flames. The Swedish blueliner has now addressed those rumors, calling them “fake information” and insisting he would never handcuff the Flames’ management.

“The thing that bothers you is fake information that comes out,” Andersson said. “I saw some reports that I would only sign with one team… nothing could be further from the truth. Connie and I have had a few conversations over the summer, and I would never handcuff him and give him one team.”

He added that signing a deal right now would not be wise after a difficult season. “I’ve grown up in the city, and I’ve loved every second of it… now it’s the business side of it. Is it smart of me to re-sign now after last season? I don’t know… I just got to come out of the gates hot and worry about myself.”

In other words, and much like McDavid is waiting in Edmonton to see how strong a team the Oilers will be and can put together, Andersson needs to know what’s best for him when it comes to winning and his long-term future. He doesn’t feel he’s ready to make that decision.

Rasmus Andersson denies fake trade rumors

If that means being traded because the Flames aren’t prepared to wait, he understands that.

Most Believe an Andersson Trade is Coming… But Where?

Speaking at the NHL player media tour in Europe, Backlund said, “Yeah, he’s getting traded. It’s obvious. But the team wants value. He wants a big contract. So he wants to play well. The team needs him to play well. Just go out and play.” Backlund added that Andersson is trying not to be a distraction amid the uncertainty: “It’s too bad it’s come to this… we’ll see. Things could change.”

All that said, Andersson wanted to make it clear that he’s not eager to bolt from Calgary and he’s not trying to make it difficult for the organization to move on if they feel that’s best. He’s not telling Calgary he’ll only go to Vegas or Dallas. That may be where he wants to sign as a free agent, but where he plays out the 2025-26 season is up to the Flames.

Since Craig Conroy became Flames general manager, Calgary has undergone major roster turnover. Only four players remain from the 2021–22 roster: Backlund, Andersson, Blake Coleman, and Dan Vladar. Andersson has developed into a top-pair defender and remains one of the most valuable assets on the team. The lingering question is whether the Flames see him as a cornerstone for the future or as a player whose value could be maximized via trade.

For now, Andersson is focused on starting the season strong while the Flames’ front office weighs its options

