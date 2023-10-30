Oilers Get Season’s 2nd Win: Does This Make Things Okay?

Connor McDavid returned to the lineup and the Edmonton Oilers gave an impressive performance in the Heritage Classic outdoor game against their arch-rivals, the Calgary Flames, at Commonwealth Stadium. The game’s final score was 5-2. Evander Kane led the charge with a goal and two assists, also contributing to the Oilers’ attitude.

The Oilers had been on a four-game losing streak but showed some pushback last night. Brett Kulak, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard, and Vincent Desharnais (his first NHL goal ever) all scored. Leon Draisaitl added two assists, and goalie Stuart Skinner made 24 crucial saves.

Oilers’ coach Jay Woodcroft Was Excited About the Win

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was beyond happy that his team won the outdoor Heritage Classic on Sunday. The team beat their rival Calgary Flames by a score of 5-2. In the end, the win and the two points are important. That Woodcroft noted. However, he also emphasized that his team resembled the powerhouse they were meant to be.

Imagine this. The Oilers are eight games into the 2023-24 regular season and only won their second game last night. Their record is a scary 2-5-1. What a surprise for a team that was predicted by many to win the Stanley Cup. They still might do so, but they didn’t get their season started that way.

The team faced a challenging start to the season. However, last night’s game was a significant step towards what their coach believes is their true potential. Does this mean things are okay?

Woodcroft’s Postgame Interview

You can see Woodcroft’s interview below:

Was Last Night the Oiler’s Best Game?

When asked if Sunday’s performance was the team’s best game, Woodcroft responded.

“Yeah, you know what? I think a lot of people, within our organization, including our players, coaching staff, and management, weren’t pleased with how we began this season collectively. But I think we got back to playing a certain way that defines us. We made key contributions, played with speed, and demonstrated incredible determination.”

Woodcroft continued, “As we move forward, we aim to build on this victory. The Heritage Classic was a massive night for our city and our organization. They did a remarkable job creating a spectacle. However, I started the day by stressing that the most crucial thing was leaving with two points. I can proudly say that we achieved that. We looked like ourselves tonight, and that’s a great sign of things to come.”

Suddenly The Oilers Are Feeling Good About Themselves

The Oilers’ win in the Heritage Classic not only gave the team a valuable two points. It also rekindled the team’s confidence. They still feel as if they are a force to be reckoned with in the NHL. Now a nice little five-game win streak could help the team get their full mojo back.

Funny how one win can help boost the spirits of an entire team. Now the Oilers have to focus on translating this energy and momentum into some more wins. The season isn’t lost yet it seems.

