Leafs’ Matthew Knies Has Big Plans for the 2023-24 NHL Season

In a recent interview at the Ford Performance Centre, forward Matthew Knies unveiled his ambitious goals for the upcoming hockey season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound almost-rookie expressed his desire to make it stick with the main team this season, emphasizing his aspiration to become a powerhouse on the ice, combining physicality, skill, and hard work to contribute effectively to his team.

Knies, who once wore the maroon and gold for the University of Minnesota Gophers, has already caught the attention of Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, who hailed him as “a huge home run for us,” citing the young player’s enormous potential. Tavares, a seasoned NHL veteran, believes that Knies has a bright future ahead of him.

However, not everyone is aware of Knies’ true capabilities due to a setback during the 2022-23 season. In Game 2 of the second round against the Florida Panthers, he suffered a concussion after a hard hit by Panthers forward Sam Bennett, prematurely ending his season. Despite limited appearances, Knies showcased his versatility by playing alongside stars like Auston Matthews and Tavares without missing a beat. He was cleared to return for Game 6 in that series, unfortunately, his team never took it that far.

As he gears up for a full NHL regular season, Knies has dedicated his summer to rigorous training and learning from experienced teammates like Tavares. He acknowledged the importance of a well-rounded approach, including diet and exercise, to prepare his body for the grueling demands of professional hockey. “I think (Tavares) opened my eyes to some things … how much John works out and how much he takes care of what he eats and what he puts into his body. It was good to take that in.”

Matthew Knies Maple Leafs rookie tournament

Knies Will Take Part In the Maple Leafs’ Rookie Tournament

Currently participating in his first rookie tournament with the Maple Leafs in Traverse City, Michigan, Knies sees this opportunity as a crucial step towards his goal of making the big club. He’s probably the top rookie to watch for Maple Leafs fans. With determination and a strong work ethic, he aims to impress during the tournament and earn a spot on the roster for the upcoming season.

As Knies sets his sights on the NHL, fans and teammates alike eagerly await his journey, hoping to witness the rise of a new power forward in the world of hockey.

Next: Three Reasons Why the Maple Leafs Love Calle Jarnkrok