Maple Leafs Hire Shane Doan: Smart Way to Keep Auston Matthews

In a move that has been the subject of speculation for weeks, former Arizona Coyotes player and chief hockey development officer for the organization, Shane Doan is expected to be named an assistant to Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving. This news is according to multiple sources, including Kevin Weekes.
Doan’s appointment comes as a replacement for Jason Spezza, who previously served as a special assistant to the GM under the Kyle Dubas administration. The decision to bring Doan on board demonstrates the Leafs’ commitment to strengthening their management team with experienced and respected individuals. It’s also an intriguing decision considering the connection he has to some of the key players on the franchise.
The connection between Treliving and Doan can be traced back to their time together with the Coyotes, dating all the way back to 2003 when Treliving served as an assistant GM. Their established relationship likely played a significant role in Doan’s decision to join the Leafs’ organization. It was a decision he probably didn’t make lightly.
Throughout his 21-season career, Doan exhibited unwavering loyalty to the Arizona Coyotes, remaining a steadfast presence amidst the team’s off-ice challenges. He led the organization through ownership changes, financial difficulties, and even the threat of relocation, becoming a symbol of stability and dedication. With so much up in the air for that franchise, Doan may have seen a move to Toronto as an opportunity too good to pass up.
Is This Hire Partially Targeted at Auston Matthews?
The addition of Doan carries added significance, particularly for star player Auston Matthews. Growing up, Matthews idolized Doan, and now having him join the team could potentially strengthen the bond between the two. Some speculate that this strategic move could pave the way for an eventual contract extension for Matthews, solidifying his place as a cornerstone of the franchise. It certainly can’t hurt, even if Doan being hired is exclusively about what he can bring to the table as an executive.
Having retired from professional play in 2017, Doan brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of the game to his new role with the Leafs. His presence is expected to contribute to the team’s ongoing pursuit of success both on and off the ice.
