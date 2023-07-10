Philadelphia Flyers Secure Cam York with 2-Yr Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured defenseman Cam York for the next two years with a contract worth $3.2 million ($1.6 million average annual value). This deal, though short-term and with minimal financial commitments, is considered a strategic move benefiting both the Flyers and Cam York.
At just 22 years old, York showcased his potential during a breakout season with the Flyers. He amassed a career-best 20 points (2 goals, 18 assists) in 54 games, while also impressing with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL, tallying 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 20 games. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds, the Anaheim native displayed his playmaking skills, ranking third in assists and tied for fourth in overall scoring among Flyers’ defensemen.
Last season, York formed defensive partnerships with Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim, both of whom had challenging seasons. Sanheim, despite his struggles, has the potential for a bounce-back, and reuniting him with York could prove mutually beneficial. York’s numbers should also benefit from a better season if Sanheim is still with the team to start the 2023-24 campaign.
While York primarily played on the right side last season, which is not his natural position, there is a possibility of switching him back to his preferred side. This adjustment, combined with increased ice time, will further enhance York’s performance.
York Has Intangibles The Flyers Like
York’s accomplishments extend beyond his NHL success. He has represented the United States in various international tournaments, earning accolades such as gold at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, silver at the 2018 IIHF U-18 World Championship, bronze at the 2019 IIHF U-18 World Championship, and captaining Team USA to gold at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The Flyers’ decision to secure Cam York with this contract reflects their belief in his potential and commitment to his development. As he continues to thrive at the NHL level and shine in international competitions, York is poised to make a lasting impact on the Philadelphia Flyers’ blue line for seasons to come.
