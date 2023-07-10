Filip Zadina Has Signed a 1-Yr Deal with the San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks announced on Monday that they have signed UFA Filip Zadina to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.1 million. On the heels of his contract termination with the Detroit Red Wings, this is a significant pay decrease for the player, but it’s also an opportunity to restart his NHL career and set himself up for future success.

As per CapFriendly, “Zadina’s contract with the Sharks will expire as an RFA with arbitration rights at the end of his deal. This is because Zadina is still under 27 years old and does not yet have the accrued seasons required to be a UFA at expiry.”

Zadina, 23, appeared in 30 games and scored seven points (three goals, four assists) with 10 penalty minutes for the Red Wings last season. Zadina also played in two American Hockey League (AHL) games with Detroit’s affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, scoring one goal in two games.

He was placed on waivers during the summer for assignment to the AHL but said he refused to go there. He and the Red Wings mutually terminated his contract and Zadina forfeited $4.56 million over the final two years of his deal. Meanwhile, the Red Wings freed up $1.8 million in salary cap space per season, part of which they used to sign Alex DeBrincat after trading for him from the Ottawa Senators.

During a recent press conference, Red Wings’ General Manager Steve Yzerman addressed the situation surrounding Zadina, clarifying that this move was not a strategic ploy to pursue a larger contract, such as the rumored trade involving DeBrincat. Yzerman revealed that Zadina had requested a trade, but the team had previously signed him to a three-year contract in the hopes of a successful future together. However, as Zadina’s development didn’t progress as expected, that contract became a determining factor in the difficult decision to place him on waivers. Zadina’s refusal to report to the AHL and willingness to forego the money resulted in the current predicament faced by both parties.

Yzerman expressed his unhappiness with the necessity of placing Zadina on waivers, highlighting the fact that he had signed the player to a three-year contract due to his belief in Zadina’s growth potential. However, the reality now is that the contract Zadina fought for hindered his chances of finding the desired opportunity with another organization. The Sharks will give him a shot at an affordable rate and he’ll have a chance to become part of the rebuild earning more time and opportunity along the way.

