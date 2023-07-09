Contrary to previous rumors, the Edmonton Oilers are no longer actively pursuing a trade for Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny. While there might have been some truth to reports ahead of the NHL Draft and free agency, with the team’s focus shifting to adding depth at center and bolstering their defense corps, Konecny’s high salary and defensive limitations do not align with the Oilers’ current needs.

Ultimately, Konecny may be a potential target for the Oilers during the NHL trade deadline, but he is not their primary priority over the summer. Instead, the team is likely to explore cost-effective options in the bargain bin, seeking forwards at lower salaries who can contribute offensively and provide potential future value. The Oilers’ budget is crucial, as they need to allocate funds for promising prospects like Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod.

Travis Konecny trade rumors Flyers

Even if the Oilers were to create financial flexibility through trades, their focus would be on securing a long-term deal for Bouchard rather than acquiring another scoring forward like Konecny. The team’s goal is to improve defensive consistency and limit turnovers, rather than addressing their offensive output.

The Oilers Don’t Need More Goal Scoring

Considering Edmonton’s offensive firepower with players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Evander Kane, their primary concern lies in strengthening their defensive game. The addition of Connor Brown, an upgrade over Kailer Yamamoto, further diminishes the urgency to acquire more scoring talent.

In summary, despite recent reports that suggest the Oilers have checked in with the Flyers, those reports are older and likely come from before the opening of free agency. The Edmonton Oilers are unlikely to pursue Travis Konecny due to salary constraints and their priority to focus on defensive improvements. Any additional forward acquisitions are expected to come from cost-effective options, while allocating resources to secure the futures of Bouchard and McLeod.

As for rumors also linking the Oilers to Scott Laughton, he’s even less likely to be headed to Edmonton considering several substantial rumors have circulated about teams offering a significant package for Laughton, which General Manager Danny Briere has reportedly rejected.

