Penguins Trade Reilly Smith to the Rangers for Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins have completed a trade sending forward Reilly Smith to the New York Rangers in exchange for a second-round and fifth-round pick. The fifth rounder will be lower of New York or Minnesota and the Penguins retain 25% on Smith’s contract. Smith, known for his versatility and solid two-way play, joins the Rangers to bolster their forward depth in the top nine. The Rangers have been relatively quiet to start NHL free agency, especially considering their Stanley Cup aspirations.

Reactions to the trade are mixed as some Penguins fans feel the team did well to move on from Smith. Others believe the Rangers fleeced the Penguins, landing a useful player without giving up too much in return.

During his tenure with the Penguins last season, Smith appeared in 76 games, tallying 13 goals and 40 points with a respectable plus/minus rating of +3. While he didn’t quite meet Pittsburgh’s scoring expectations, Smith remains valued for his reliability, especially in playoff scenarios.

Entering the final year of his $5 million contract, Smith’s projected market value hovers around $4.9 million, making him an attractive acquisition for the Rangers as they aim to strengthen their roster for immediate contention. His ability to contribute on both ends of the ice and provide playoff experience adds significant value to New York’s lineup.

For the Penguins, acquiring draft picks in this trade aligns with their strategy to maintain flexibility and build for the future amidst a competitive landscape. The move reflects both teams’ respective approaches as they navigate the NHL offseason with distinct goals and ambitions.

