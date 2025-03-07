Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins Trade Anthony Beauvillier to Capitals for 2nd-Rounder
The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick. Beauvillier, 27, has played a utility role for the Penguins this season, contributing 13 goals and seven assists for 20 points in 63 games.
The Penguins have acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick from the @Capitals in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier. pic.twitter.com/Qx25a4F1K6— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 7, 2025
Though primarily a bottom-six winger, he recently skated alongside Evgeni Malkin and Philip Tomasino on Pittsburgh’s second line. Despite averaging just 13:00 of ice time per game, he has provided speed and depth scoring but has not played significant special teams minutes.
The Capitals are having an incredible season, but going into the deadline, it was reported that they didn’t want to disrupt team chemistry by making a big swing. Beauviller certainly qualifies as a smaller deal that doesn’t necessarily bring in a player with expectations.
Originally drafted 28th overall by the New York Islanders in 2015, Beauvillier spent seven seasons with the team before brief stints with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Nashville Predators. This marks the second consecutive trade deadline in which he has been moved, having been dealt to Nashville last season for a fifth-round pick.
For the Capitals, Beauvillier adds experienced depth to a forward group that is firing on all cylinders and might have wanted a specific role player. Meanwhile, the Penguins gain a valuable draft asset for an expiring contract.
It will be interesting to see if the Capitals make any additional moves. If Beauvillier is the biggest thing they do, is that enough? They are already a favorite this season and perhaps keeping things mostly status quo is the way to go.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Oilers, Leafs, Flyers, Stars, Bruins
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 31 minutes ago
Oilers Working to Free Up Extra Cap Space for Deadline Trade
There are reports that the Edmonton Oilers are trying to free up extra cap...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Oilers, Leafs, Flyers, Stars, Bruins
In an NHL Trade Talk Deadline roundup, what's the latest on Rantanen, Marchand, Laughton,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
Latest on Bruins and Brad Marchand as Trade Deadline Deals Fall
The Boston Bruins continue to explore signing Brad Marchand, but are also talking trades...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Not Done Deadline Shopping, Looking for Top-6 Winger
The Edmonton Oilers aren't done shopping at the trade deadline and are looking for...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 hours ago
“Done” Rantanen Deal with Stars Falling Apart, Hurricanes Pivoting
The trade that everyone thought was happening Thursday night to bring Rantanen to the...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 11 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 6: Rantanen to Stars, Nelson to Avs, Walman to...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 12 hours ago
Islanders Trade Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche
It is being reported that Brock Nelson is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche....
-
Boston Bruins/ 13 hours ago
Bruins Trade Brazeau to Wild in Deal for Khusnutdinov, Lauko
The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild made a trade as Justin Brazeau is headed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Interesting Details Surface in Walman Trade to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks, but there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Insider Says Oilers Working on Trade with Sharks for Jake Walman
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says the Edmonton Oilers are working on a...