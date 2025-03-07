Penguins Trade Anthony Beauvillier to Capitals for 2nd-Rounder

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round draft pick. Beauvillier, 27, has played a utility role for the Penguins this season, contributing 13 goals and seven assists for 20 points in 63 games.

The Penguins have acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick from the @Capitals in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier. pic.twitter.com/Qx25a4F1K6 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 7, 2025

Though primarily a bottom-six winger, he recently skated alongside Evgeni Malkin and Philip Tomasino on Pittsburgh’s second line. Despite averaging just 13:00 of ice time per game, he has provided speed and depth scoring but has not played significant special teams minutes.

The Capitals are having an incredible season, but going into the deadline, it was reported that they didn’t want to disrupt team chemistry by making a big swing. Beauviller certainly qualifies as a smaller deal that doesn’t necessarily bring in a player with expectations.

Originally drafted 28th overall by the New York Islanders in 2015, Beauvillier spent seven seasons with the team before brief stints with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Nashville Predators. This marks the second consecutive trade deadline in which he has been moved, having been dealt to Nashville last season for a fifth-round pick.

Anthony Beauvillier trade Capitals

For the Capitals, Beauvillier adds experienced depth to a forward group that is firing on all cylinders and might have wanted a specific role player. Meanwhile, the Penguins gain a valuable draft asset for an expiring contract.

It will be interesting to see if the Capitals make any additional moves. If Beauvillier is the biggest thing they do, is that enough? They are already a favorite this season and perhaps keeping things mostly status quo is the way to go.

