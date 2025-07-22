Dougie Hamilton Trade On Hold as Devils Wait on 2 Defensemen

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is one of the more intriguing names floating on the NHL trade market, but according to James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now, his potential move may be on hold due to a pair of wild cards.

Those two wild cards are Erik Karlsson and Rasmus Andersson. Both are available in trades, but both have a ton of leverage in any deal. Moving them is taking longer than expected, which has pushed back a potential Hamilton departure from the Devils.

Hamilton’s contract recently shifted from full no-move to a 10-team trade list, sparking speculation that New Jersey might be open to dealing the veteran blueliner. The Devils are tight against the salary cap, and with an eight-year extension looming for Luke Hughes, clearing space is a priority.

However, the market for right-handed defensemen appears frozen, largely due to unresolved situations involving Calgary’s Andersson and Pittsburgh’s Karlsson.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, is still be talked about in trade speculation

Andersson, entering the final year of a cap-friendly $4.5 million deal, has been a rumored trade candidate for months. His contract and his skill set make him an appealing target for cap-conscious contenders. While several teams are reportedly interested, reports hint that he only wants to sign an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. There is some talk that his trade list is longer than that one team, but his willingness to stick around wherever he goes is unclear.

Karlsson is a much more expensive option for teams. He’s an offensive dynamo, even at the age of 35. His $11.5 million salary ($10 million cap hit) and full no-move clause complicate any potential trade. He might be on the move, but Pittsburgh either needs to retain 50% (which they don’t want to do) or a three-team deal needs to be worked out. That’s not an easy thing to do.

Until at least one of these defensemen is moved, Hamilton’s future may remain in limbo. The problem for the Devils is that they would like to act soon and lock Hughes into an eight-year deal.

Next: Which NHL Teams Still Desperately Need to Make a Trade This Summer?

